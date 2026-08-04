Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We delivered a very solid quarter, highlighted by double-digit net sales growth across REVOLVE, FWRD, domestic and international for the third consecutive quarter and accelerated growth in active customers that reflects increasing engagement with next-generation consumers," said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.

"We're encouraged by the top-line momentum across our business and especially the breadth of initiatives underway that we believe will support continued profitable growth for years to come," said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. "Our investments in building our physical retail capabilities, the continued development of our first-ever REVOLVE namesake label within our Owned Brand portfolio, and the successful launch of Grow-Good beauty products created in partnership with Cardi B lay the groundwork for meaningful growth opportunities ahead."



Second Quarter 2026 Financial Summary





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



YoY Change



(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales

$ 347,405



$ 308,971



12 % Gross profit

$ 196,665



$ 167,062



18 % Gross margin



56.6 %



54.1 %



Net income

$ 18,623



$ 10,011



86 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 26,783



$ 22,887



17 % Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (8,213)



$ 12,620



NM Free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ (10,933)



$ 9,607



NM



NM - Not meaningful

Operational Metrics





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



YoY Change



(in thousands, except average order value and percentages) Active customers (trailing 12 months)



3,041





2,743



11 % Total orders placed



2,701





2,424



11 % Average order value

$ 299



$ 300



(0 %)

Additional Second Quarter 2026 Metrics and Results Commentary

Trailing 12-month active customers grew to 3,041,000 as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 11% year-over-year, our highest year-over-year growth rate in nearly three years.

grew to 3,041,000 as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 11% year-over-year, our highest year-over-year growth rate in nearly three years. Net sales were $347.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%.

were $347.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%. Gross profit was $196.7 million, which was positively impacted by a $5.6 million reduction in cost of sales due to IEEPA tariff refunds received during the quarter. Gross profit increased 18% year-over-year from $167.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

was $196.7 million, which was positively impacted by a $5.6 million reduction in cost of sales due to IEEPA tariff refunds received during the quarter. Gross profit increased 18% year-over-year from $167.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 56.6%, an increase of 254 basis points year-over-year that was positively impacted by an increase of 162 basis points from IEEPA tariff refunds received during the quarter. Excluding the tariff refunds, gross margin increased approximately 90 basis points year-over-year compared to 54.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

was 56.6%, an increase of 254 basis points year-over-year that was positively impacted by an increase of 162 basis points from IEEPA tariff refunds received during the quarter. Excluding the tariff refunds, gross margin increased approximately 90 basis points year-over-year compared to 54.1% in the second quarter of 2025. Fulfillment costs were $11.6 million, or 3.3% of net sales, compared to $9.8 million, or 3.2% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

were $11.6 million, or 3.3% of net sales, compared to $9.8 million, or 3.2% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025. Selling and distribution costs were $62.1 million, or 17.9% of net sales, compared to $53.8 million, or 17.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025. The reduced efficiency year-over-year as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to higher shipping rates, partially offset by a decrease in our product return rate year-over-year.

costs were $62.1 million, or 17.9% of net sales, compared to $53.8 million, or 17.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025. The reduced efficiency year-over-year as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to higher shipping rates, partially offset by a decrease in our product return rate year-over-year. Marketing costs were $57.5 million, or 16.5% of net sales, compared to $47.1 million, or 15.2% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025. The increased marketing investment year-over-year as a percentage of net sales primarily reflects incremental marketing investments to support various growth initiatives, including our first-ever namesake label, REVOLVE Los Angeles, within our owned brand assortment.

were $57.5 million, or 16.5% of net sales, compared to $47.1 million, or 15.2% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025. The increased marketing investment year-over-year as a percentage of net sales primarily reflects incremental marketing investments to support various growth initiatives, including our first-ever namesake label, REVOLVE Los Angeles, within our owned brand assortment. General and administrative costs were $43.4 million, or 12.5% of net sales, compared to $38.3 million, or 12.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

were $43.4 million, or 12.5% of net sales, compared to $38.3 million, or 12.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025. Other income, net was $2.3 million compared to $2.9 million recorded in other expense in the second quarter of 2025. Other expense, net in the prior-year quarter was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge of $2.4 million related to the disposal of a subsidiary and higher-than-typical foreign currency exchange losses.

was $2.3 million compared to $2.9 million recorded in in the second quarter of 2025. Other expense, net in the prior-year quarter was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge of $2.4 million related to the disposal of a subsidiary and higher-than-typical foreign currency exchange losses. Net income was $18.6 million, which was positively impacted by $5.9 million due to IEEPA tariff refunds received during the second quarter ($4.4 million, net of tax effects). This compares to net income of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was negatively impacted by the non-cash charge related to the disposal of a subsidiary and higher-than-typical foreign currency exchange losses as noted above, and a higher-than-normal effective tax rate.

was $18.6 million, which was positively impacted by $5.9 million due to IEEPA tariff refunds received during the second quarter ($4.4 million, net of tax effects). This compares to net income of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was negatively impacted by the non-cash charge related to the disposal of a subsidiary and higher-than-typical foreign currency exchange losses as noted above, and a higher-than-normal effective tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million, which was positively impacted by a $5.6 million reduction in cost of sales due to IEEPA tariff refunds received during the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% year-over-year compared to $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

was $26.8 million, which was positively impacted by a $5.6 million reduction in cost of sales due to IEEPA tariff refunds received during the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% year-over-year compared to $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.26, which was positively impacted by $0.06 per diluted share resulting from IEEPA tariff refunds received during the second quarter. This compares to diluted EPS of $0.14 in the second quarter of 2025, which was negatively impacted by the charge from disposal of a former subsidiary and higher-than-typical foreign currency exchange losses noted above, as well as a higher-than-normal effective tax rate.

Additional Net Sales Commentary

REVOLVE segment net sales were $302.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%.

were $302.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%. FWRD segment net sales were $44.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%.

were $44.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%. Domestic net sales were $269.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%.

were $269.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%. International net sales were $78.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 16%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities was $(8.2) million in the second quarter and $41.2 million in

the 6-month year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $12.6 million and $57.8 million, respectively, in the comparable 2025 periods. The reduced operating cash flow year-over-year for the three- and six-month periods of 2026 primarily reflects unfavorable changes in working capital, partially offset by higher net income.

was $(8.2) million in the second quarter and $41.2 million in the 6-month year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $12.6 million and $57.8 million, respectively, in the comparable 2025 periods. The reduced operating cash flow year-over-year for the three- and six-month periods of 2026 primarily reflects unfavorable changes in working capital, partially offset by higher net income. Free cash flow was $(10.9) million in the second quarter and $34.0 million in the 6-month year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.6 million and $52.4 million, respectively, in the comparable 2025 periods.

was $(10.9) million in the second quarter and $34.0 million in the 6-month year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.6 million and $52.4 million, respectively, in the comparable 2025 periods. Stock repurchases were $9.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, exclusive of broker fees and excise taxes. We repurchased 497,675 shares of our Class A common stock during the second quarter at an average cost of $19.98 per share. $45.7 million remained available under our $100 million stock repurchase program as of June 30, 2026.

were $9.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, exclusive of broker fees and excise taxes. We repurchased 497,675 shares of our Class A common stock during the second quarter at an average cost of $19.98 per share. $45.7 million remained available under our $100 million stock repurchase program as of June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026 were $311.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 0.3%, from $310.7 million in total cash as of June 30, 2025. Our balance sheet as of June 30, 2026 remains debt free.

as of June 30, 2026 were $311.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 0.3%, from $310.7 million in total cash as of June 30, 2025. Our balance sheet as of June 30, 2026 remains debt free. Inventory as of June 30, 2026 was $275.8 million, an increase of $54.7 million, or 25%, year-over-year, from the inventory balance of $221.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Additional trend information regarding Revolve Group's second quarter of 2026 financial results and operating metrics is available in the Q2 2026 Financial Highlights presentation available on our investor relations website: https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations

Results Since the End of the Second Quarter of 2026

Net sales in July 2026 increased by approximately 18% year-over-year.



2026 Business Outlook

Based on information available to us as of August 4, 2026, we are providing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year ending December 31, 2026.

Our outlook takes into account our assessment of the current macroeconomic environment and related cost pressures and potential headwinds to consumer spending, including, but not limited to, geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and foreign currency volatility. The gross margin outlook does not assume any additional IEEPA tariff refunds.



Updated FY 2026 Outlook Prior FY 2026 Outlook Gross margin 53.5% to 54.0% 53.5% to 54.0% Fulfillment expenses 3.2% to 3.4% of net sales 3.2% to 3.4% of net sales Selling and distribution expenses 17.1% to 17.3% of net sales 17.1% to 17.3% of net sales Marketing expenses 15.8% to 16.0% of net sales 15.3% to 15.8% of net sales General and administrative expenses $170 million to $172 million $164 million to $168 million Effective tax rate 24% to 26% 24% to 26%







Third Quarter 2026 Outlook

Gross margin 53.5% to 54.0%

Fulfillment expenses 3.4% of net sales

Selling and distribution expenses 17.5% of net sales

Marketing expenses 15.0% of net sales

General and administrative expenses $43.5 million



Conference Call Information

Revolve Group management will host a call today at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss today's results in more detail. To participate, please dial (800) 715-9871 within the United States or (646) 307-1963 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference ID for the call is 2756104. The conference call will also be accessible, live via audio broadcast, on the Investor Relations section of the Revolve Group website at investors.revolve.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.revolve.com. In addition, an audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 within the United States or (609) 800-9909 outside the United States. The replay conference ID is 2756104.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our growth prospects, business initiatives and innovation, our owned brand expansion, our use of AI, our physical retail stores, our partnerships, and our outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2026. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to changing economic conditions and their impact on consumer demand and our business; the effects of tariffs and our efforts to mitigate such effects; demand for our products; the investment in long-term initiatives such as international expansion, development of owned brands, AI technology and our physical retail stores; the impact of AI and machine learning; supply chain challenges; inflationary pressures; wars and conflicts; other geopolitical tensions; our fluctuating operating results; seasonality in our business; elevated merchandise returns; our ability to acquire products on reasonable terms; our e-commerce business model; our ability to attract customers in a cost effective manner; our ability to source goods in a cost effective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; fraud; system interruptions; our ability to fulfill orders; the impact of public health crises on our business, operations and financial results; the effect of claims, lawsuits, government investigations, other legal or regulatory proceedings or commercial or contractual disputes; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which we expect to file with the SEC on August 4, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release. We encourage reviewing the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating metrics are presented below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income before other income, net; taxes; and depreciation and amortization; adjusted to exclude the effects of equity-based compensation expense, certain transaction costs and certain non-routine items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of equity-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in purchases of property and equipment, and purchases of rental product, net of proceeds from the sale of rental product. We view free cash flow as an important indicator of our liquidity because it measures the amount of cash we generate. Free cash flow also reflects changes in working capital.

Active Customers

We define an active customer as a unique customer account from which a purchase was made across our platform at least once in the preceding 12-month period. In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of customers who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period. We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth, the reach of our sites, the value proposition and consumer awareness of our brand, the continued use of our sites by our customers and their desire to purchase our products.

Total Orders Placed

We define total orders placed as the total number of orders placed by our customers, prior to product returns, across our platform in any given period. We view total orders placed as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products and sites to our customers. Total orders placed, together with average order value, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period.

Average Order Value

We define average order value as the sum of the total gross sales from our sites in a given period, prior to product returns, divided by the total orders placed in that period. We believe our high average order value demonstrates the premium nature of our product assortment. Average order value varies depending on the site through which we sell merchandise, the mix of product categories sold, the number of units in each order, the percentage of sales at full price, and for sales at less than full price, the level of markdowns.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,600 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Erik Randerson, CFA

562.677.9513

[email protected]

Media:

Karla Otto

[email protected]

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net sales

$ 347,405



$ 308,971



$ 690,285



$ 605,680 Cost of sales



150,740





141,909





313,005





284,332 Gross profit



196,665





167,062





377,280





321,348 Operating expenses:





















Fulfillment



11,595





9,828





22,367





19,186 Selling and distribution



62,121





53,794





119,820





103,750 Marketing



57,491





47,109





111,717





89,511 General and administrative



43,358





38,328





85,621





76,210 Total operating expenses



174,565





149,059





339,525





288,657 Income from operations



22,100





18,003





37,755





32,691 Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries



(499)





—





(635)





— Other (income) expense, net



(2,265)





2,913





(4,941)





2,020 Income before income taxes



24,864





15,090





43,331





30,671 Provision for income taxes



6,241





5,079





10,950





9,254 Net income



18,623





10,011





32,381





21,417 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(64)





150





530





563 Net income attributable to Revolve Group, Inc. stockholders

$ 18,559



$ 10,161



$ 32,911



$ 21,980 Earnings per share of Class A and Class B

common stock:





















Basic

$ 0.26



$ 0.14



$ 0.46



$ 0.31 Diluted

$ 0.26



$ 0.14



$ 0.46



$ 0.30 Weighted average number of shares of Class A and

Class B common stock outstanding:





















Basic



71,313





71,283





71,385





71,270 Diluted



71,998





71,898





72,174





72,085

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30,



December 31,



2026



2025 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 311,571



$ 292,256 Restricted cash



—





10,943 Accounts receivable, net



31,085





16,561 Inventory



275,750





251,844 Income taxes receivable



6,457





1,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



79,805





73,706 Total current assets



704,668





647,027 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $29,102 and $26,245 as of

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)



19,799





15,371 Right-of-use lease assets



27,746





28,832 Intangible assets, net



2,767





2,410 Goodwill



2,042





2,042 Other assets



46,059





29,560 Deferred income taxes



39,759





39,759 Total assets

$ 842,840



$ 765,001 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 86,541



$ 56,409 Income taxes payable



683





1,357 Accrued expenses



50,823





44,297 Returns reserve



80,098





76,985 Current lease liabilities



11,220





10,534 Other current liabilities



54,426





40,963 Total current liabilities



283,791





230,545 Non-current lease liabilities



19,648





21,921 Total liabilities



303,439





252,466 Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 41,061,408 and 40,861,973 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively



41





41 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized as of

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 30,023,937 and 30,509,949 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively



30





30 Additional paid-in capital



147,789





144,249 Retained earnings



390,322





368,215 Non-controlling interest



1,219





— Total stockholders' equity



539,401





512,535 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 842,840



$ 765,001



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)







Six Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025 Operating activities:









Net income

$ 32,381



$ 21,417 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization



3,009





2,388 Rental product depreciation



1,007





775 Gain on sale of rental product



(333)





— Equity-based compensation



5,547





5,057 Loss on disposal of subsidiary



—





2,425 Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries



(635)





— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(14,524)





(9,014) Inventories



(23,906)





7,281 Income taxes receivable



(4,740)





44 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(6,099)





1,774 Other assets



(2,559)





(5,660) Accounts payable



30,132





11,625 Income taxes payable



(674)





(4) Accrued expenses



6,526





5,862 Returns reserve



3,113





5,825 Right-of-use lease assets and current and non-current lease liabilities



(501)





75 Other current liabilities



13,463





7,895 Net cash provided by operating activities



41,207





57,765 Investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(7,794)





(3,986) Purchases of rental product



—





(1,368) Proceeds from sale of rental product



555





— Cash divested upon disposal of subsidiary



—





(1,657) Investments in unconsolidated entities



(14,534)





— Net cash used in investing activities



(21,773)





(7,011) Financing activities:









Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net of

tax withholdings on share-based payment awards



(258)





(357) Repurchases of Class A common stock



(9,978)





(1,741) Net cash used in financing activities



(10,236)





(2,098) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(826)





5,460 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



8,372





54,116 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



303,199





256,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 311,571



$ 310,716 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for:









Income taxes, net of refund

$ 16,554



$ 8,623 Operating leases

$ 7,191



$ 5,761 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:









Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$ 3,500



$ 6,096

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes our net sales, cost of sales and gross profit for each of our reportable segments (in thousands):



































































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, Net sales

2026



2025



2026



2025 REVOLVE

$ 302,515



$ 268,421



$ 595,758



$ 522,816 FWRD



44,890





40,550





94,527





82,864 Total

$ 347,405



$ 308,971



$ 690,285



$ 605,680 Cost of sales





















REVOLVE

$ 125,594



$ 118,481



$ 259,310



$ 234,091 FWRD



25,146





23,428





53,695





50,241 Total

$ 150,740



$ 141,909



$ 313,005



$ 284,332 Gross profit





















REVOLVE

$ 176,921



$ 149,940



$ 336,448



$ 288,725 FWRD



19,744





17,122





40,832





32,623 Total

$ 196,665



$ 167,062



$ 377,280



$ 321,348

The following table lists net sales by geographic area (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 United States

$ 269,051



$ 241,623



$ 543,040



$ 480,866 Rest of the world



78,354





67,348





147,245





124,814 Total

$ 347,405



$ 308,971



$ 690,285



$ 605,680

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025





(in thousands, except average order value and percentages)

Gross margin



56.6 %



54.1 %



54.7 %



53.1 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,783



$ 22,887



$ 47,845



$ 42,186

Free cash flow

$ (10,933)



$ 9,607



$ 33,968



$ 52,411

Active customers



3,041





2,743





3,041





2,743

Total orders placed



2,701





2,424





5,283





4,732

Average order value

$ 299



$ 300



$ 299



$ 298



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 is as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025



(in thousands) Net income

$ 18,623



$ 10,011



$ 32,381



$ 21,417 Excluding:





















Other (income) expense, net



(2,265)





2,913





(4,941)





2,020 Provision for income taxes



6,241





5,079





10,950





9,254 Depreciation and amortization



1,660





1,370





3,009





2,388 Equity-based compensation



2,298





2,304





5,547





5,057 Transaction costs(1)



133





60





356





900 Non-routine items(2)



93





1,150





543





1,150 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,783



$ 22,887



$ 47,845



$ 42,186





(1) Includes legal and professional service fees related to potential and consummated strategic acquisitions and investments. (2) Non-routine items in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, represent an accrual for certain pending legal matters.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 is as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025





(in thousands)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (8,213)



$ 12,620



$ 41,207



$ 57,765

Purchases of property and equipment



(2,841)





(2,207)





(7,794)





(3,986)

Purchases of rental product, net of proceeds from the sale of rental product



121





(806)





555





(1,368)

Free cash flow

$ (10,933)



$ 9,607



$ 33,968



$ 52,411

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (6,290)



$ (4,670)



$ (21,773)



$ (7,011)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (9,696)



$ (1,567)



$ (10,236)



$ (2,098)



SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.