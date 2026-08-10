Rewriting the Code Surpasses 50,000 Members, Announces Strategic Partnerships with AMD, Clay, FanDuel and IBM

Milestone growth accelerates the nonprofit's mission to close the gender retention gap in tech

DURHAM, NC, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewriting the Code (RTC), the largest global nonprofit community and career accelerator for women in tech, has surpassed 50,000 members worldwide — a landmark milestone reflecting the organization's rapid growth and deepening impact across the tech industry. Alongside this achievement, RTC announced new strategic partnerships with AMD, Clay, FanDuel and IBM.

Founded in 2017, RTC supports undergraduate, graduate, and early-career women across 190+ countries through workforce development, community engagement, and AI and emerging tech programming.

"Surpassing 50,000 members is proof that when women in tech have a community that truly shows up for them, they stay, they grow, and they lead," said Sue Harnett, Founder and CEO, Rewriting the Code.

Partnerships include:

RTC welcomes Clay as its first AI product partnership. Clay is a go-to-market infrastructure platform trusted by more than 500,000 Go to Market teams, including Stripe, Figma, OpenAI, and Anthropic. The New York-based startup has made gender diversity a core priority as it builds the team behind its next chapter of hypergrowth. Through this partnership, Clay will gain access to RTC's curated pipeline of high-caliber women technologists at a critical moment: the company is launching a new graduate cohort next month, with full early career roles and programming planned for 2027. RTC members will have early visibility into Clay's emerging career opportunities and be at the forefront of AI technology.

AMD — AMD, a leader in high-performance computing and AI acceleration, sees RTC members as future talent, opening doors to careers in chip design, AI infrastructure, and engineering.

— AMD, a leader in high-performance computing and AI acceleration, sees RTC members as future talent, opening doors to careers in chip design, AI infrastructure, and engineering. FanDuel — Through this partnership, RTC creates a talent pipeline that enables members to access FanDuel's recruitment and career opportunities across software engineering, data science, and product roles.

— Through this partnership, RTC creates a talent pipeline that enables members to access FanDuel's recruitment and career opportunities across software engineering, data science, and product roles. IBM SkillsBuild — RTC and IBM are joining forces to prepare the next generation of technologists with the in-demand skills needed today. This partnership will give RTC members access to IBM SkillsBuild, a free program with AI and enterprise technology learning resources.

High-res photos available here.

About Rewriting the Code

Rewriting the Code (RTC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering university students and early-career women in tech through workforce development, talent & community engagement, and insights & innovation.

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