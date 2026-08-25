Reyasat Brings Exquisite North Indian Cuisine to San Ramon, California

New San Ramon Indian restaurant introduces an elevated North Indian dining experience featuring traditional curries, tandoori specialties, weekday lunch buffet, catering, and private events.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new destination for North Indian cuisine in San Ramon has arrived. Reyasat, an elevated Indian dining concept from owner Tejinder Singh, opened its doors on August 7 at 2005 Crow Canyon Place #160, San Ramon, CA 94583, bringing exquisite Indian cuisine, warm hospitality and rich North Indian flavors to the East Bay.

Built around the idea of Exquisite Indian Cuisine, Reyasat pairs the traditions of North Indian cooking with a refined and welcoming atmosphere. The menu celebrates familiar favorites alongside rich curries, fragrant biryanis, vegetarian specialties, and dishes prepared in the traditional tandoor.

Reyasat includes a diverse menu featuring favorites like Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Rogan Josh, Goat Curry, Saag Paneer, Dal Maharani and biryani, alongside a dedicated selection of tandoori specialties including Tandoori Chicken and Paneer Tikka.

Vegetarian diners will also find an extensive selection of North Indian dishes, including Shahi Paneer, Kadai Paneer, Paneer Bhurji, Saag Paneer, Malai Kofta, Aloo Gobhi, Dal Maharani and Dal Tadka.

"Reyasat was created to celebrate the depth and richness of Indian cuisine while giving our guests an experience that feels special from the moment they walk in," said owner Tejinder Singh. "We want to honor the flavors and traditions people love while presenting them with the quality, warmth and attention to detail that define Reyasat."

Tejinder is also the owner of Campos Family Vineyards, bringing his experience in hospitality and gathering people around food, wine and celebration into the Reyasat concept.

$20 Indian Lunch Buffet in San Ramon

Reyasat also offers an Indian lunch buffet in San Ramon, Reyasat offers a $20 all-you-can-eat lunch buffet Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Indian Catering, Weddings & Private Events

Reyasat also offers Indian catering in San Ramon and throughout the East Bay for celebrations and events of all sizes.

Catering and event services are available for weddings, corporate events, birthdays, winery events, family gatherings, etc. From intimate celebrations to large-scale events, Reyasat brings its North Indian cuisine and hospitality beyond the restaurant.

With its location in San Ramon, Reyasat is conveniently positioned for events throughout the Tri-Valley and East Bay, including nearby Danville, Dublin, Pleasanton, Alamo and surrounding communities.

A New Indian Dining Destination in San Ramon

Reyasat aims to offer something for both lovers of Indian cuisine and guests just discovering North Indian flavors.

Reyasat invites the community to experience a new expression of exquisite North Indian cuisine in the East Bay.

Reyasat – Exquisite Indian Cuisine

2005 Crow Canyon Place #160

San Ramon, CA 94583

Website: Reyasat.com

About Reyasat

Reyasat is an Indian restaurant in San Ramon, California, specializing in North Indian cuisine. The restaurant offers curries, tandoori specialties, biryanis, vegetarian dishes, freshly baked Indian breads, and a weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffet. Reyasat also provides Indian catering and event services for special occasions.

Contact:

Contact Information:

Prabh Nijjar

510-303-2372

[email protected]

SOURCE Reyasat