RGC EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Regencell Bioscience (RGC) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on June 23, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company's ordinary shares exposed Regencell's investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on October 31, 2025, when Regencell disclosed in an SEC filing that "following recent volatility in the market for our Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ'), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares." Regencell said that "[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters" and that the Company "expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation" and "may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation."

On this news, Regencell's ordinary share price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Regencell's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Regencell Bioscience class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/RGC or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Regencell Bioscience securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Regencell Bioscience securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing that the Company was vulnerable to market manipulation, that the resulting volatility in its ordinary shares exposed investors to significant financial risk, and that these conditions subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action. As the truth emerged on October 31, 2025 — when Regencell disclosed in an SEC filing that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice investigating trading in its ordinary shares, and warned that it expected to incur significant legal costs and could be required to pay fines, penalties, or settlement costs — RGC's share price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 on November 3, 2025, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Regencell Bioscience class action lawsuit?Investors who purchased or acquired Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Regencell securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Regencell employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Regencell Bioscience lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Regencell Bioscience class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Regencell investor who purchased RGC securities during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is June 23, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Regencell Bioscience stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Regencell Bioscience securities class action is June 23, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/RGC for more information.

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