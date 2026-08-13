Rhein Laser Unveils CELIORA®, a New Generation of Intelligent Red Light Therapy Beds

Five Wavelengths and 88,000 LED Chips Deliver the Industry's First Continuous, Dark-Line-Free Full-Body Red-Light Coverage

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhein Laser, a global developer of professional laser and photobiomodulation technologies, today announced the launch of the CELIORA® Red Light Therapy Bed, a new-generation platform designed for longevity clinics, medical wellness centers, recovery facilities, luxury spas and performance organizations.

CELIORA advances professional red light therapy through proprietary optical engineering, record-setting LED density, precision control, certified safety and intelligent mechanical design.

CELIORA Red Light Therapy Bed

At its core is Rhein Laser's proprietary Multi-Chip Technology. Conventional multi-wavelength systems typically position visible red and invisible near-infrared LEDs separately, creating visible "dark points" across the treatment surface. CELIORA introduces a fundamentally different architecture: every light-emission position incorporates 633 nm red light alongside an additional wavelength, creating uninterrupted visible red-light coverage throughout the chamber.

Built around a record-setting 88,000 individually integrated LED chips, CELIORA establishes a new benchmark for the scale and density of full-body light delivery. Its five-wavelength system combines 550 nm, 633 nm, 810 nm, 850 nm and 940 nm, supporting a broad spectrum of skin, recovery, wellness and longevity applications.

CELIORA delivers irradiance of up to 180 mW/cm² with continuous or pulsed operation. Frequency is adjustable from 1 to 5,000 Hz, while intensity can be controlled from 0% to 100%, giving professionals exceptional flexibility in developing customized protocols.

The high-density optical platform is powered by newly developed UL-certified power-driver technology, engineered to deliver stable, efficient and precisely controlled energy throughout the treatment chamber. The system has also received SGS certification for applicable North American medical device safety requirements, reinforcing Rhein Laser's commitment to professional-grade safety, quality and reliability.

CELIORA further introduces the industry's first intelligent motorized canopy lift system, marking a major advancement in the mechanical design and user interaction of full-body red light therapy beds. For more than a decade, products across the category have relied almost exclusively on upper canopies that must be opened and closed manually. CELIORA replaces this conventional mechanism with an electronically controlled lift system that automatically raises the upper canopy to open the chamber and lowers it to close the chamber.

Engineered with automotive-grade motion-control technology, the system delivers smooth, precise and controlled movement throughout the entire opening and closing process. More than a convenience feature, this category-defining innovation reduces physical effort for operators, improves accessibility and operational safety, and transforms each session into a more refined, intelligent and premium wellness experience.

As the global leading manufacturer of professional red light therapy beds, we created CELIORA to redefine the category—not simply by increasing power, but by advancing light coverage, precision, usability and personalization," said Dr. Lin Yang, founder of Rhein Laser. "It represents our vision for the future of professional longevity technology."

Looking ahead, Rhein Laser plans to integrate AI-assisted protocol technology capable of developing increasingly personalized programs based on individual wellness goals, physical condition, lifestyle, treatment history and compatible health data.

By combining advanced optical technology, certified safety, precision control, motorized engineering and future AI personalization, Rhein Laser aims to develop CELIORA into a global technology platform for the next generation of longevity and preventive wellness services.

CELIORA® — Light Beyond Recovery. Designed for Longevity.

About Rhein Laser

Rhein Laser develops and manufactures advanced laser therapy, photobiomodulation and medical laser systems for professional markets worldwide. Combining optical engineering, product development and international manufacturing experience, the company provides technology platforms for rehabilitation, recovery, wellness, performance and longevity applications.

CELIORA® is Rhein Laser's premium longevity and anti-aging technology brand, created to support professional organizations building science-driven health, wellness and recovery services.

Contact:

Lin

Rhein Laser

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhein Laser