Rhino Linings Protective Coating Technologies Support Rehabilitation of the Washington DC Reflecting Pool

Advanced waterproofing and infrastructure preservation solutions contribute to the restoration of one of America's most recognized public landmarks

GREENVILLE, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Linings Corporation, a global manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings, linings, and insulation systems, announced that its protective coating technologies were utilized as part of the rehabilitation of the Washington DC Reflecting Pool, supporting efforts to preserve one of the nation's most iconic public landmarks.

Rhino Linings technologies support rehabilitation of iconic Washington D.C. Reflecting Pool Post this Wide view of the Washington, D.C. Reflecting Pool rehabilitation project, where Rhino Linings protective coating technologies contributed to the preservation and long-term protection of one of the nation's most iconic public spaces.

The rehabilitation project required advanced waterproofing and protective coating solutions capable of addressing long-term environmental exposure, water intrusion, substrate movement, and the performance demands associated with a highly visible public infrastructure asset.

Working alongside project stakeholders and specialty contractors, Rhino Linings supplied coating technologies engineered to provide seamless waterproofing protection, long-term durability, and enhanced infrastructure preservation.

"Projects of this significance reinforce the important role that advanced protective coating technologies play in preserving critical infrastructure," said Pierre Gagnon, President & CEO at Rhino Linings Corporation. "Our focus is always on delivering solutions that help extend service life, reduce maintenance requirements, and protect valuable assets for future generations."

The rehabilitation incorporated a combination of repair materials, epoxy priming technology, elastomeric waterproofing systems, and protective finish coatings designed to create a seamless barrier capable of withstanding constant environmental exposure while maintaining long-term performance.

As infrastructure throughout North America continues to age, rehabilitation and preservation strategies have become increasingly important. Modern protective coating systems help asset owners extend the life of existing structures while minimizing future maintenance and reducing lifecycle costs.

The Washington DC Reflecting Pool project serves as an example of how advanced waterproofing and protective coating technologies can contribute to the restoration and long-term preservation of public infrastructure.

Over the coming months, Rhino Linings will share additional insights into the project, including discussions on infrastructure preservation, waterproofing technologies, application considerations, and the role of protective coatings in extending the service life of critical assets. Link

For additional information about Rhino Linings infrastructure and waterproofing solutions, visit https://RhinoLinings.com

About Rhino Linings Corporation

Rhino Linings Corporation is a global manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings, linings, and insulation systems. Since 1988, Rhino Linings has delivered innovative polyurea, polyurethane, epoxy, and spray foam technologies trusted across infrastructure, industrial, commercial, automotive, and defense applications worldwide. With a global network spanning more than 80 countries and over 2,000 applicators, Rhino Linings continues to provide solutions engineered for protection, durability, and long-term performance.

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SOURCE Rhino Linings Corporation