RHT Alliance Expands Membership by More Than 50% as States Move From RHTP Planning to Execution

Alliance reports engagement across more than 80% of state RHT opportunities, expands membership by more than 50%, and adds new capabilities to support rural health systems from application through implementation.

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Alliance today announced significant national momentum as rural health systems solidify their Year 1 plans and turn their attention to Year 2 implementation and planning. As state-level RHT strategies rapidly take shape, the Alliance is issuing an open call to healthcare providers seeking partners who can help deliver on their strategy and accelerate time-to-value on RHT funding.

RHT Alliance Membership Logos

The Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Alliance today announced more than 50% membership growth since inception 60 days ago, and expanded national activity tied to the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. With first-year RHTP funding now moving from state strategy into provider-level execution, rural health systems are entering a critical window to identify implementation partners, align initiatives to state priorities, and prepare programs capable of producing measurable impact. The Alliance is opening its network to organizations seeking state-specific support, vetted partners, and grant execution resources.

"Rural health systems are moving quickly from strategy to execution," said Matt Soble, Director of the RHT Alliance. "The next challenge is translating state priorities into funded projects that can be implemented on time and sustained locally. The Alliance gives systems a single access point to technology and services partners, state-specific intelligence, and grant support designed to help them move from opportunity to measurable impact."

A National Footprint Supporting Rural Care Delivery

The RHT Alliance is engaged in more than 80% of state RHT opportunities and growing. As states continue to release their Rural Health Transformation opportunities, the Alliance is positioned to support systems navigating an increasingly complex funding landscape, particularly those finalizing their 2027 strategic roadmaps evaluating how RHTP can make an impact. Representing a national footprint of progressive systems and solution providers committed to rural aims, supporting sustainable local care delivery, innovation, and workforce development, Alliance members are currently engaged in over 17 active projects spanning more than 10 states.

Rapid Membership Growth Builds a Comprehensive System of Solutions

Since launching in March 2026, the RHT Alliance has grown by more than 50% in just 75 days, expanding from 12 founding members to 18, integrating new firms that together form a comprehensive system of solutions for rural health systems. This rapid growth reflects the urgent demand for coordinated support as states move from RHTP planning into execution. Recent additions include Corstrata, Epiphany, Innovise Consulting, Teledentistry.com, Valkyrie UAS Solutions, and WebMD Ignite. To view the full and current member list, visit ruralhealthtransformation.org/alliance-members.

Comprehensive Coverage Across Every Federal Initiative

The CMS Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) includes five core aims, and the Alliance now incorporates services that provide comprehensive coverage across all federal initiatives. In states like Ohio for example, the RHT Alliance delivers comprehensive, redundant coverage across all nine of Ohio's Rural Health Transformation initiatives.

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving state landscape, the Alliance is pioneering an AI model that ingests every state opportunity as it launches and provides specific direction on how the Alliance and its members meet the criteria, giving systems clarity within days rather than weeks.

Alliance Opens Network to Health Systems

For health systems looking to maximize RHT impact, this is an open call to reach out to the Alliance. We offer:

1:1 consultation on state-specific needs

on state-specific needs Detailed reporting on state requirements mapped to the Alliance toolkit

on state requirements mapped to the Alliance toolkit Immediate support accelerating connection to vetted, trusted providers who qualify for RHT funding

accelerating connection to vetted, trusted providers who qualify for RHT funding Grant writing to optimize probability of award and handle the application or support your in-house team

With initial commitments coming into focus and 2027 execution on the horizon, now is the perfect time to connect with the Alliance and learn how we can compress the timeline from award to outcomes with RHTP funding.

To request an introductory meeting, email [email protected] or visit ruralhealthtransformation.org.

About the RHT Alliance: The RHT Alliance provides a unified transformation process that embeds leading technologies and workflows into rural health systems, improving quality of care and strengthening long-term sustainability. Through coordinated alliance efforts, the RHT Alliance simplifies the RHTP grant process and supports care providing organizations every step of the way, from application to implementation and beyond. GHC Industries is the leader and a founding member of the RHT Alliance, alongside a coalition of healthcare technology, clinical, and implementation partners. To view the full and current member list, visit ruralhealthtransformation.org/alliance-members.

About the Rural Health Transformation Program: The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) is a historic $50 billion federal initiative administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), established under the H.R.1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program allocates $10 billion annually from fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to empower states to transform rural healthcare delivery, expand access to care, and improve health outcomes for rural communities across the country.

SOURCE RHT Alliance