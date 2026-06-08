Rianka R. Dorsainvil, CFP® Joins BestFarewell as Strategic Advisor

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BestFarewell, the AI-powered platform redefining end-of-life planning, announces the appointment of Rianka R. Dorsainvil, CFP®, as Strategic Advisor and first Board Member.

Rianka R. Dorsainvil, CFP®

As Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor at YGC Wealth, Dorsainvil's approach to financial planning is deeply rooted in the empowerment of first-generation wealth-builders. A nationally-recognized and award-winning CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, she has been celebrated as a top financial advisor for multiple consecutive years by Investopedia (most recently in 2023) and Washingtonian Magazine (most recently in 2025), named a Black Financial Influencer to follow by NerdWallet, awarded Investment News' 40 Under 40, and the inaugural Rising Star for Women to Watch for Investment News. A former national president of the FPA NexGen community, Dorsainvil has served on both CNBC's Digital Financial Advisor Council and the CFP Board's Diversity Advisory Group.

"Rianka has spent her career sitting across from families at the exact moment financial planning becomes personal. She understands what it means to help someone prepare for the future in a way that feels human and not transactional," said Jay Wilburn, Founder and CEO of BestFarewell. "That perspective is irreplaceable when you're building a product that lives at the intersection of financial readiness and family legacy. With Rianka's support, BestFarewell is ready to rapidly scale at the individual and corporate levels."

As an official partner of Trust & Will, BestFarewell just launched a $1M pre-seed funding round. Powered by SageLink AI, BestFarewell brings families, funeral homes, hospices, and estate planners together with tailored technology during life's most challenging moments.

"BestFarewell found me during a time of grief after the losses of my father-in-law and best friend," said Dorsainvil. "I connected with Jay for a demo and was impressed by how comprehensive the platform was and how scalable the product was. From our initial conversations, it was clear that supporting families is taken seriously, and I wanted to be part of building the BestFarewell story."

Poised to serve 100,000 families this year, the BestFarewell platform helps securely organize essential documents, record final wishes, and create obituaries and memorials - all on a single, secure, communal space. In addition to supporting families, BestFarewell also works with businesses to offer this tool to their employees as an employee benefit during open enrollment.

About BestFarewell

BestFarewell is an AI-powered platform that helps families prepare for life's inevitable moments before a crisis. Powered by SageLink AI, BestFarewell brings families, funeral homes, hospices, and estate planners together with tailored technology during life's most challenging moments. An official partner of Trust & Will, BestFarewell helps securely organize essential documents, record final wishes, and create obituaries and memorials - all on a single, secure, communal platform. Learn more at https://www.bestfarewell.com/.

Media Contact:

Elise Perkins

Sixty Two Fifty Communications

[email protected]

413-658-8151

SOURCE BestFarewell