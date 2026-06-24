Ribāṭ University Receives Provisional Approval from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribāṭ University has received conditional approval from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) to operate as a degree-granting institution in the State of Minnesota.

The approval comes as the university prepares to welcome its founding cohort of 170 undergraduate and graduate students, underscoring the global demand for its unique model of higher education. In addition to its degree-seeking students, Ribāṭ University's Quran certification programs have admitted 59 women, reflecting strong demand for advanced Islamic learning and the continued growth in women's scholarship.

Inspired by the enduring tradition of Muslim women's scholarship exemplified by Fatima al-Fihri, founder of the University of al-Qarawiyyin in 859 CE, Ribāṭ University seeks to cultivate scholars, educators, and community leaders grounded in Islamic tradition and prepared to serve the modern world. Drawing students from across the United States and around the globe, the university builds upon a legacy of intellectual excellence and educational leadership that traces back to the world's oldest continually operating degree-granting institution.

"Ribāṭ University stands in continuity with a long tradition of Muslim scholarship and educational excellence while responding to the needs and opportunities of our own time," said Dr. Tamara Gray, President of Ribāṭ University. "This approval marks not an ending, but the beginning. We are excited to welcome our first cohort of brilliant luminaries."

This conditional approval affirms that Ribāṭ University has demonstrated compliance with key state requirements related to governance, financial stability, academic programming, and administrative infrastructure.

Conditional approval allows the university to begin operations while continuing to strengthen its educational systems, policies, and degree programs in preparation for accreditation.

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education serves as the state agency responsible for coordinating higher education information, policy, and institutional authorization. Its role includes ensuring that postsecondary institutions operating in Minnesota meet statutory standards designed to protect students and uphold quality in higher education.

All 21 Degree Programs Approved for Advancement

As part of this milestone, all 21 proposed academic programs submitted by Ribāṭ University have been approved to move forward. These programs reflect the university's commitment to rigorous scholarship, faith-rooted intellectual inquiry, and professional preparation.

"Receiving approval for all twenty-one programs from the Minnesota OHE is a testament to the rigor and quality of Ribāṭ University's programs," said Eamaan Rabbat, Dean of Academic Affairs. "Over the past several years, under the leadership of Dr. Tamara Gray, our faculty and academic teams have devoted thousands of hours to designing unique, transformative educational experiences. I am eager for our students to dive in and experience these programs as they come to life through teaching, scholarship, and community."

This approval signals institutional readiness across core domains:

Governing structure

Financial systems

Academic oversight

Administrative capacity

Student protections

More information about program offerings, admissions timelines, and future updates will be shared as Ribāṭ University advances through the next phase of development.

For more information about Ribāṭ University and its academic programs, visit ribat.rabata.org.

Follow Rabata on social media at @rabata_org.

About Ribāṭ University

Ribāṭ University is a women-led, women-taught, and women-attended online university dedicated to expanding access to affordable, rigorous higher education for women worldwide. Grounded in Islamic epistemology and tradition, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs, professional certificates, and academic pathways designed to support women's economic prosperity, leadership development, and real-world career pathways, alongside opportunities for advanced study in Islamic theology.

About Rabata

Rabata is a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing faith, leadership, and learning through women-centered educational initiatives. Since its founding, Rabata has supported women worldwide through programs that integrate Islamic intellectual traditions, community engagement, and holistic development. Ribāṭ University emerges from Rabata's long-standing educational work and reflects its continued commitment to expanding access, strengthening institutions, and building a lasting legacy in women's education.

SOURCE Rabata