Rice expands signature financial aid program, offering free tuition to families earning up to $200,000

Expanded Rice Investment strengthens access and affordability while building opportunity for future generations

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University today announced a major expansion of the Rice Investment, its signature financial aid program, offering free tuition to students from families earning up to $200,000 annually.

Beginning with students entering in fall 2027, the expansion will open the doors of a Rice education to more talented students, provide families with greater clarity about college costs and help graduates pursue their goals without the burden of student debt.

Rice University, Houston, TX

Under the expanded program:

Students from families earning between $100,000 and $200,000 annually will receive free tuition.

Students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will receive full coverage of tuition, mandatory fees, room and board.

Rice will continue to meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for all families without requiring student loans.

Previously, the Rice Investment covered tuition, mandatory fees, room and board for students from families earning $75,000 or less and provided free tuition to students from families earning between $75,000 and $140,000.

The expansion positions Rice among the nation's leaders in access and affordability and reflects a longstanding belief shared across the university community: Exceptional talent should never be limited by financial circumstances.

"This is a defining moment for Rice University and for the future of higher education," President Reginald DesRoches said. "Talent exists in every community and across every socioeconomic background. Because of the extraordinary generosity of our alumni and supporters, more students than ever will have access to the life-changing opportunities a Rice education provides. Philanthropy makes this possible, and continued investment in our students will ensure future generations can learn, discover and lead without financial barriers standing in the way."

Access and affordability have been central to Rice's mission since its founding. The university remained tuition-free for more than its first 50 years, and the expanded Rice Investment carries that historic commitment forward for a new generation.

Rice launched the program in 2019 as one of the nation's leading free-tuition initiatives. Since then, the university has provided more than $1 billion in financial aid, a 75% increase compared with the seven years before the program's launch.

The announcement also comes during one of the most ambitious periods of growth in Rice's history. Since 2020, the university has increased its undergraduate population by approximately 25% and expanded its faculty by approximately 20% while maintaining its hallmark low 6-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio and close-knit residential college experience.

"As Rice grows, accessibility and excellence must grow together," said Amy Dittmar, the Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "We are expanding opportunities for more students to benefit from the distinctive education Rice offers while investing in world-class faculty, research and student support. Our alumni and donors are essential partners in that mission and in ensuring that Rice remains both exceptional and broadly accessible."

The expanded income thresholds are expected to make Rice accessible to significantly more middle- and upper-middle-income families, many of whom may assume they will not qualify for meaningful financial assistance.

"At many universities, families with middle or upper-middle incomes often assume they will not qualify for meaningful financial aid," said Yvonne Romero, vice president for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid. "This expansion changes that conversation and simplifies the criteria. We want students and families to know that cost should not discourage them from considering Rice. Thanks to the generosity of the Rice community, we can tell more extraordinary students: 'Yes, you belong here.'"

The expanded Rice Investment was made possible through intentional university investment and sustained philanthropic support. Maintaining the expanded program will remain one of Rice's highest fundraising priorities, and continued support from alumni, parents, donors and friends will be essential to sustaining it for future generations.

Scholarship gifts, endowed funds and investments in student support will help more students choose Rice based on their talent and potential rather than their ability to pay.

"Rice has always been shaped by people who believe in opening doors for others," said Stephen Bayer, vice president for development and alumni relations. "What makes this moment so powerful is the way our community is coming together with purpose and conviction. We are deeply grateful to our forward-looking donors, alumni, parents and friends who understand what is at stake for our students and their families and who care profoundly about Rice's legacy of affordability."

University leaders emphasized that the announcement is not an endpoint but an invitation for the Rice community to continue building a future in which educational opportunity is within reach for talented students from every background.

Watch the Rice Investment video featuring Rice President Reginald DesRoches and Yvonne Romero, vice president for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_i2I6_-B3f4

About Rice University

Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Texas, Rice University is consistently ranked among the nation's top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report. Rice has highly respected schools of architecture, business, continuing studies, engineering and computing, humanities and arts, music, natural sciences and social sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Internationally, the university maintains the Rice Global Paris Center, a hub for innovative collaboration, research and inspired teaching located in the heart of Paris, and Rice Global India in Bengaluru, India. With 4,793 undergraduates and 4,185 graduate students, Rice's undergraduate student-to-faculty ratio is just under 6-to-1. Its residential college system builds close-knit communities and lifelong friendships, just one reason why Rice is ranked in the top 10 for best quality of life by the Princeton Review.

SOURCE Rice University