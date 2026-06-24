Richard Orduno, Industry Veteran, Returns to FirstService Residential

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, is proud to welcome back Richard Orduno as Vice President, Eastern North Carolina, strengthening its leadership team and reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional service across North Carolina.

Richard Orduno, FirstService Residential's Newest Vice President, Eastern North Carolina!

Orduno originally joined FirstService Residential in 2015, launching his career in the industry on the operations team. In that role, he successfully oversaw more than 150 communities and played a key role in integrating back-office functions to streamline finance, HR, and compliance. After gaining additional experience with other organizations, he now returns with a broadened perspective and a renewed passion for driving operational excellence. Known for his collaborative approach and forward-thinking leadership style, Orduno brings a strong focus on innovation, teamwork, and strategic growth.

"Welcoming Rich back is a tremendous win for our organization," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "His expertise, enthusiasm, and deep connection to the local market position us for continued success and growth across North Carolina."

"Being of service to my team and clients has always been a great source of motivation," said Richard Orduno. "I am excited to return to FirstService Residential and focus on culture, team development, and regional growth."

In his new role, Orduno will report to Brian Pinkham, Senior Vice President, Carolinas, and partner closely with regional directors and associates to enhance service delivery, strengthen operational performance, and support the teams serving thousands of residents each day. He will also work alongside the sales team to drive business development, contribute to strategic presentations, and cultivate lasting relationships that reinforce FirstService Residential's reputation as a trusted advisor and industry leader.

"Rich is an exceptional leader—collaborative, driven, and deeply committed to the people and communities we serve," said Dennis Abbott, President, Carolinas. "His return brings tremendous value to our associates, clients, and residents alike, and we are excited for the impact he will make across our portfolio and beyond."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support. Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential