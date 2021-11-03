Ride Sharing Market to grow by USD 45.59 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Increase in Cost of Vehicle Ownership to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., TomTom International BV, and Uber Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increase in the cost of vehicle ownership, reduced travel costs and reduction of traffic congestion will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the varying transport policies of different countries and resistance from traditional transport service will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our ride sharing market report covers the following areas:

Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ride sharing market in APAC. Reduced travel costs will facilitate the ride sharing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Individual



Business

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Ride Sharing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ride Sharing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ride sharing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ride sharing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ride sharing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ride sharing market vendors

Ride Sharing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 45.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., TomTom International BV, and Uber Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

