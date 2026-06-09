RideNow Group, Inc. Announces Major Expansion of RideNow Tallahassee: New 27,000-Square-Foot Facility is the Panhandle's Premier Powersports Destination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) ("we", "our", the "Company", or "RideNow"), a leading U.S. powersports vehicle retailer, today announced the opening of a new flagship facility for RideNow Tallahassee. In its move to 3213 Apalachee Pkwy, the dealership has tripled its footprint to 27,000 square feet, creating a comprehensive destination designed to better support the needs of the Florida Panhandle riding community.

Rendering of the new RideNow Powersports dealership in Tallahassee, Florida.

The new facility represents a total reimagining of the customer experience. By increasing staffing levels by 25% and creating a site with easier entrance and exit for customer parking, RideNow Tallahassee is prioritizing the convenience and service standards that riders demand. The expansion also features a state-of-the-art service department and a massive new accessory and clothing section, boasting a large selection of riding gear.

"Moving into our new powersports facility is a huge milestone for our team and customers," said Jon Buck, General Manager of RideNow Tallahassee. "With nearly three times the space, we can bring in more inventory than ever before — giving our customers the largest selection in the Florida Panhandle for on-road motorcycles, off-road machines, personal watercraft, Polaris Slingshots, and Yamaha boats, along with a massive lineup of riding gear and accessories. We're beyond excited to welcome everyone into our new showroom and deliver an even better buying and riding experience."

The dealership now offers an extensive roster of the top powersports brands, including Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, CFMOTO, Royal Enfield, and Club Car. A major highlight of the move is the addition of Polaris Off-Road vehicles to the Tallahassee market. With a vast selection of both new and used ATVs, UTVs, personal watercraft, and motorcycles, riders of all levels will find a machine suited for any adventure.

"This expansion marks another exciting chapter in our long-standing partnership with Polaris Industries," said Cam Tkach, Chief Operating Officer of RideNow Group, Inc. "RideNow Tallahassee is now our 30th Polaris store, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the full lineup of Polaris off-road vehicles to riders across the country. Together with Polaris, we're proud to bring world-class powersports experiences to the Florida Panhandle."

Looking ahead, RideNow Tallahassee plans to expand its service to seven days a week and will serve as a community cornerstone by hosting monthly Bike Nights and other onsite events.

About RideNow Group, Inc.

RideNow Group, Inc. is a premier powersports dealership group and is believed to be the largest powersports retail group in the United States. The Company offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports vehicles. RideNow also offers parts, apparel, accessories, and finance and insurance services, including aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. As a leading purchaser of pre-owned inventory, the Company leverages its proprietary RideNow Cash Offer tool to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. Learn more about RideNow at https://www.ridenow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE RideNow Group, Inc.