Right Brain Bio Selected for Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Lab; Accelerating Phase 2 Development of Novel Parkinson's Therapy

Selection Provides Access to Dassault Systèmes' Industry-Leading MEDIDATA Clinical Trial Platform as Right Brain Bio Prepares for Phase 2 Study of RB-190 for Parkinson's Disease

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Brain Bio, Inc. (RBB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies for Parkinson's disease, today announced its selection into the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Lab startup accelerator. The selection includes access to Dassault Systèmes' industry-leading MEDIDATA clinical trial platform, which will enable RBB to streamline trial execution and deliver reliable, high-quality results – faster.

Selection into the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab provides RBB with access to Dassault Systèmes' global ecosystem of scientific, engineering, and regulatory expertise, as well as collaborative digital capabilities that unify research, development, and clinical execution.

"Joining the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab comes at an important time for Right Brain Bio as we prepare for Phase 2 development of RB-190," said Jonathan Sackner-Bernstein, MD, CEO and Founder of RBB. "The combination of Dassault Systèmes' renowned ecosystem and its MEDIDATA clinical trial platform provides development resources to help us execute efficiently, generate high-quality data and position the company for strategic partnerships and future financing. It advances our therapy more rapidly for the growing global population affected by Parkinson's disease."

More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease. RBB is developing a differentiated therapeutic approach targeting excess dopamine within dopaminergic neurons in patients with Parkinson's disease. The company's lead candidate, RB-190, is a patented, repurposed, and reformulated small molecule designed to reduce dopamine production in the brain. Across nine preclinical models and multiple published studies, RB-190 demonstrated reversal of key disease pathologies, supporting advancement into Phase 2 clinical development.

About Right Brain Bio:

Right Brain Bio was founded to develop repurposed and reformulated RB-190 as a treatment for Parkinson's. Data suggest RB-190 could be the first disease modifying therapy for Parkinson's and reverse motor dysfunction. RBB is led by Jonathan Sackner-Bernstein who brings deep and broad experience in drug development, clinical operations and regulatory oversight.

SOURCE Right Brain Bio, Inc.