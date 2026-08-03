Rika Advances Smart Water Quality Monitoring for Liquid Cooling in AI Data Centers

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While liquid cooling technology emerges as the mainstream heat dissipation solution for high-heat-load scenarios, the importance of smart water quality monitoring technology is becoming more prominent. As a professional provider of environmental monitoring sensors and solutions, Rika Sensor is actively promoting the application of water quality sensors in the liquid cooling industry, providing more reliable water quality monitoring solutions for AI data centers, energy storage systems, and industrial liquid cooling scenarios through real-time online monitoring technology.

Rika Sensor is actively promoting the application of water quality sensors in the liquid cooling industry, providing more reliable water quality monitoring solutions for AI data centers, energy storage systems, and industrial liquid cooling scenarios through real-time online monitoring technology.

Growing Monitoring Demand

In recent years, the construction of data centers worldwide has continued to accelerate. Especially against the backdrop of rapidly growing demand for AI computing power, high-density servers are requiring higher levels of heat dissipation capabilities. Compared to traditional air-cooling systems, liquid cooling technology, with its higher heat dissipation efficiency and lower energy consumption, is evolving into an important technological approach for next-generation data centers. At the same time, large-scale energy storage power stations, power electronic equipment, and industrial thermal management systems are also beginning to widely adopt liquid cooling solutions to meet the requirements for long-term stable operation.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2026 to $27.65 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.5%. With the accelerated application of liquid cooling technology in AI data centers and energy storage systems, the demand for monitoring coolant status is also increasing.

In liquid cooling systems, the coolant not only performs the function of heat transfer, but its water quality also directly affects the systems' operational stability. Factors such as abnormal conductivity, pH imbalance, increased suspended particles, and changes in dissolved oxygen can all lead to corrosion, scaling, or decreased heat exchange efficiency. Therefore, establishing a comprehensive water quality monitoring system has become a crucial aspect of ensuring the reliable operation of liquid cooling systems.

However, traditional manual sampling and testing methods suffer from problems such as long cycles and insufficient real-time performance, making it difficult to promptly detect changes in the coolant state. In addition, different liquid cooling systems often need to monitor multiple key parameters simultaneously, such as pH value, conductivity (EC), turbidity, and dissolved oxygen, which poses greater challenges to the measurement accuracy, long-term stability, and environmental adaptability of sensors.

In this context, water quality monitoring solutions capable of real-time online monitoring, remote data transmission, and intelligent alerting are attracting increasing attention from industry users. How to obtain accurate and reliable water quality data under complex operating environments has become a crucial direction for the development of water quality monitoring technology in the liquid cooling industry.

Intelligent Sensing Solutions

To meet the evolving water quality monitoring needs of the liquid cooling industry, Rika Sensor offers a variety of product solutions, including pH sensors, EC sensors, turbidity sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, and integrated online water quality monitoring systems.

Leveraging years of accumulated environmental monitoring expertise and over 20 patents, Rika Sensor continuously optimizes its products in terms of measurement accuracy, long-term stability, and environmental adaptability. Its products utilize high-quality core components and incorporate temperature compensation, anti-interference design, and corrosion-resistant materials to meet the long-term online monitoring needs of liquid cooling systems.

Rika Sensor's water quality monitoring solutions have been successfully applied to multiple liquid cooling projects. In a liquid cooling data center project in Europe, it helped the client achieve real-time alerting of coolant purity and corrosion risk by monitoring parameters such as coolant conductivity, pH value, and turbidity online. It has also established a strategic partnership with a leading Chinese liquid cooling system manufacturer, providing customized water quality sensors for liquid cooling units, covering scenarios such as data centers and energy storage power stations.

Henry, the technical director of an overseas liquid cooling system customer, said, "Rika water quality sensors provide our liquid cooling circuits with stable online monitoring capabilities, which significantly reduces O&M costs and the risk of equipment failure."

Expanding Liquid Cooling Applications

In addition to data centers, liquid cooling technology is being rapidly adopted in energy storage systems, new energy equipment, power electronic equipment, and industrial thermal management.

With the growing global demand for energy conservation, emission reduction, and efficient thermal management, water quality monitoring will play an increasingly important role in the entire life cycle management of liquid cooling systems. Michael, the GM of Rika Sensor, pointed out, "We're always committed to focusing on customer challenges and applying sensing technology across the liquid cooling industry, providing global customers with more reliable and easier-to-integrate monitoring solutions."

Through continuous innovation in sensing technology and flexible customization capabilities, Rika Sensor is collaborating with liquid cooling equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and project developers to jointly drive the liquid cooling industry toward a more intelligent, efficient, and reliable future.

About Rika Sensor

Rika Sensor is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of environmental monitoring sensors and solutions. Its products are widely used in liquid cooling systems, environmental monitoring, smart agriculture, new energy, and industrial automation, including water quality sensors, pH sensors, EC sensors, turbidity sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, pyranometers, wind speed sensors, and automatic weather stations. Adhering to the philosophy of "making measurement simpler, smarter, and more accurate", Rika Sensor continuously provides reliable environmental sensing and data monitoring solutions to customers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co., Ltd

Rm104, Building B1, Changsha Island，877 Huijin Road, Yuhua District, Changsha, Hunan Pro. 410116, China

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 13367318895

www.rikasensor.com

SOURCE Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co., Ltd