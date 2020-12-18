Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'

"When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," said Ringo. "This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here's to the nights we won't remember and the friends we won't forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."

The song is the lead single from his forthcoming EP, titled Zoom In, which was recorded at Starr's home studio between April- October 2020. For this EP, Starr collaborated with songwriters and producers including Jeff Zobar who penned the title track, "Zoom In, Zoom Out" during the pandemic, and features Robbie Krieger on guitar; Sam Hollander who wrote and produced "Teach Me To Tango" – sending Ringo a nearly completed track onto which he added vocals and, of course, drums; Ringo co-wrote "Waiting For The Tide to Turn" with his engineer Bruce Sugar, adding Tony Chen and his extensive reggae roots; and "Not Enough Love In the World" which was written by long time All Starr member Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams (full credits below).

Taking every precaution, Starr invited only a few musicians at various times to his home studio to record the music. Joining Starr were musicians Nathan East (bass), Steve Lukather (guitar), Bruce Sugar (synth guitar), Benmont Tench (piano), Charlie Bisharat (violin), Jacob Braun (cello), and Jim Cox (string arrangements and synth strings).

Throughout his career, Ringo Starr has received nine GRAMMY® Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Ringo has released 20 solo studio records. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published seven books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some Foo Fighters PR photos. In 2018, Ringo was knighted and in 2019 he celebrated 30 years of touring with his All Starr Bands. For all his many creative successes, Ringo is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. Ringo's candor, wit and soul are the lifeblood of his music. Peace and love are his life's rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthusiastic live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as "Ringo."

RINGO STARR, ZOOM IN Credits

Produced by: Ringo Starr

Co-Produced, Recorded and Mixed by: Bruce Sugar

Recorded at: Roccabella West Beverly Hills, CA.

Mastered by: Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering

Zoom in Zoom Out

Ringo Starr : Drums percussion and vocals

Robby Krieger: Guitar

Jeff Silbar: Bass, Guitar

Benmont Tench: Piano, Organ

Amy Keys BGV

Windy Wagner BGV

Here's to the Nights

Ringo Starr: Drums and Vocals

Steve Lukather: Guitar

Nathan East: Bass

Benmont Tench: Piano

Bruce Sugar: Synth Guitar

Jim Cox: String Arrangement and Synth Strings

Charlie Bisharat: Violin

Jacob Braun: Cello

Guest Vocals: Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh as well as Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.

Waiting For The Tide To Turn

Ringo Starr: Drums and Vocals

Nathan East: Bass

Bruce Sugar: Keyboards

Tony Chen: Guitar

Ed Roth: Hammond B3

Zelma Davis: BGV

Not Enough Love in the World

Ringo Starr: Drums,Percussion, vocals

Steve Lukather: Guitars BGV

Joseph Williams: Keyboards, BGV

Arrangement by Joseph Williams

Teach Me To Tango

Ringo Starr – Percussion, Vocals, 1 drum fill

Grant Michaels - Keyboards

Josh Edmondson- Guitar

Sean Gould - Guitar

Kavah Rastegar - Bass

Candace Devine - BGV

Zelma Davis - BGV

Charity Daw - BGV

James King - Horns

Blair Scinta - Drums

Hal Rosenfeld - Percussion

Sam Hollander – BGV

Produced by Sam Hollander

Co Produced by Grant Michaels

Mixed by Chris Dugan

"RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS," A 30TH ANNIVERSARY RETROSPECTIVE OF ROCK AND ROLL'S GREATEST LIVE SUPERGROUP AND THEIR HISTORIC PERFORMANCES, ON SALE DECEMBER 16.

Proceeds of Limited-Edition Signed Book Signed by Ringo Starr will Benefit The Lotus Foundation. Sold Exclusively Online at Julien's Auctions.

It's been three decades since Ringo Starr founded his All Starr supergroup and took the stage with some of rock and roll's biggest luminaries, creating an exceptional legacy of performances of some of the greatest hits of all time culled from Starr's extraordinary catalog as a solo artist and as Beatle, as well as the All Starr Band members' substantive songbook. In celebration of this milestone, and just in time for the holiday season, a new limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled "RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS," will be sold online exclusively beginning Wednesday, December 16 at juliensauctions.com .

This not to be missed commemorative photo memoir features some never-before-seen photos of the All Starr Band's 30 record-setting years in the spotlight and life on the road, compiled by Henry Diltz and Jill Jarrett (who have followed Ringo Starr's All Starr career since 1989), as well as exclusive images from many other photographers and members of the touring crew. Accompanying the photos are Starr's candid stories, looking back on his legacy as the leader of one of the longest running live touring bands in the world - and all that goes into managing a band of music legends - and looking ahead to the All Starrs' future making music together in a post pandemic world. The book kicks off with a forward by Starr's dear friend and brother-in-law, Joe Walsh, the renowned American musician, member of James Gang, the Eagles, and the Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and named one of the greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone.

"I had recently cleaned up my act, but now I needed to find some way to get that act back out on the road… the truth is I'd never put a band together… Now I'd been in a band – I like to say, I've been in a few very good bands, actually", Starr recounts in the book. "So, I got my phone book out – back then that was when we still had phone books – and I just started calling friends… That's really how things came together and how I formed the greatest 1-800 Band in Rock History."

From its inception and first tour in 1989 with the inaugural All Starr lineup –Joe Walsh, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Rick Danko and Levon Helm from The Band, Clarence Clemons and Nils Lofgren from Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and session drum legend Jim Keltner–until the fourteenth All Starr Band incarnation and tour in 2019, Starr reflects on his experiences and revelry playing with these incredible lineups, spanning every iteration to present day. The nearly 50 members, some of whom have already been mentioned, includes Rod Argent, Randy Bachman, Gregg Bissonette, Jack Bruce, Gary Brooker, Timmy Cappello, Eric Carmen, Paul Carrack, Felix Cavaliere, Burton Cummings, Rick Derringer, Sheila E., Dave Edmunds, John Entwistle, Mark Farner, Peter Frampton, Graham Gouldman, Warren Ham, Colin Hay, Rodger Hodgson, Ian Hunter, Howard Jones, Simon Kirke, Greg Lake, Steve Lukather, Richard Marx, Richard Page, Wally Palmar, Mark Rivera, Gregg Rolie, Todd Rundgren, Timothy B Schmit, Billy Squier, Zak Starkey, Hamish Stuart, John Waite, Edgar Winter, Gary Wright and more. The book also chronicles legendary All Starr performances and milestones including the band's concerts at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, New York's Radio City Music Hall, the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Civic Arts Plaza; the return to Los Angeles' Greek Theatre–nearly 30 years to the day from when the first All Starr's took the stage there; as well as the world-renowned exhibition, "Ringo: Peace & Love" at the Grammy Museum in 2012; Starr's solo artist induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Paul McCartney, and more. A special chapter on Starr's love affair with the legendary Ludwig Drum Kit, one of which was sold for a record $2.2 million, and The Ludwig Beatles Ed Sullivan Show drumhead, which sold for a record price of $2.1 million at Julien's Auctions, is also included.

Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band have recorded over 12 live albums beginning with their 1990 self-titled debut album at the Greek Theatre as well as their performances in Montreux, the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, the live taping of VH-1 Storytellers in 1998, the King Biscuit Flower Hour taping in 2002, the PBS concert series Soundstage in 2007, and more. For the latest info on the band, music and tour updates visit www.ringo.rocks

Starr is the author of Postcards from the Boys, Octopus's Garden, Photograph, Another Day In the Life. as well as two books featuring his artwork, Painting Is My Madness and Painting Is My Madness Too.

Five hundred exclusive-limited hardcover "signature edition" books personally signed by Ringo Starr will be offered. The proceeds of the book will benefit The Lotus Foundation whose mission funds supports, participates in and promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness, and animals in need.

