Rishabh Software and Unacast Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Audience Measurement and Location Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishabh Software, a global digital engineering and technology consulting company, today announced a strategic partnership with Unacast, a leading provider of global location intelligence. The partnership combines Unacast's location intelligence platform with Rishabh Software's expertise in AdTech engineering, AI, data, analytics, and cloud technologies to help organizations accelerate audience measurement, attribution, and location intelligence initiatives.

Partnership Announcement - Rishabh Software and Unacast

As advertisers, retailers, media owners, agencies, and retail media networks seek greater visibility into campaign performance and customer behavior, the partnership will help connect digital engagement with real-world outcomes through scalable, privacy-first analytics.

Rishabh Software will leverage Unacast's location intelligence solutions platform to design, build, and operationalize next-generation audience measurement and attribution solutions.

The companies will offer a comprehensive Audience Measurement and Location Intelligence portfolio spanning audience measurement, omnichannel attribution, retail media analytics, DOOH audience measurement, consumer journey analytics, audience segmentation, location intelligence, and AI-powered data platforms. By transforming mobility and visitation data into actionable business insights, Rishabh Software helps organizations improve marketing performance, accelerate measurement maturity, and make smarter data-driven decisions.

"As advertisers and media owners increasingly demand measurable business outcomes, audience intelligence and location-based analytics have become critical components of modern marketing technology stacks," said Saumil Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, Rishabh Software. "We are excited to partner with Unacast to bring location intelligence capabilities for our clients. This partnership further strengthens Rishabh Software's position as a trusted AdTech solutions provider to help organizations accelerate audience measurement, attribution, retail media, DOOH analytics, and AI-driven marketing innovation."

Chris Gildea, Chief Revenue Officer, Unacast, added, "We're excited to work with Rishabh Software to bring Unacast's location intelligence solutions directly into the hands of the teams who need it most: advertisers, retailers, and media owners looking to prove real-world impact. By combining our trusted mobility data with Rishabh Software's engineering, analytics, and AdTech expertise, organizations will be able to unlock new insights, improve measurement, and drive better business outcomes across initiatives."

The partnership reflects the growing demand for privacy-first measurement solutions that help organizations better understand customer behavior, improve media performance, and make more informed business decisions.

About Rishabh Software

Rishabh Software helps enterprises build and modernize AdTech, AI, data, and cloud solutions that accelerate digital transformation and business growth.

About Unacast

Unacast provides privacy-first location intelligence that helps organizations measure real-world behavior and make smarter business decisions.

SOURCE Rishabh Software