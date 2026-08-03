RISION Launches Magic Series, Bringing USB-C Thermal Imaging to Everyday and Professional Inspections

RISION Magic and Magic Pro combine thermal super resolution, real-time analytics, automated reporting, and AI BiSpectrix™ fusion across iOS, Android, and Windows for smarter, more efficient and accessible thermal imaging.

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISION, a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent detection, today announced the launch of the RISION Magic Series, a compact thermal camera lineup comprising RISION Magic and RISION Magic Pro.

Connected directly to a supported smartphone, tablet or computer, both models turn users' existing device into a portable thermal inspection tool. The 24-gram modules draw power from the connected device, require no separate battery and are designed for broad USB-C compatibility across supported iOS, Android and Windows devices.

RISION announces the Magic Series, a new line of USB-C thermal cameras compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows.

The two models share RISION's QuadIR™ super resolution and AI BiSpectrix™ fusion technologies. QuadIR™ effectively doubles the pixel density of the final thermal image, while AI BiSpectrix™ aligns thermal data with visible details captured by the connected device's camera, helping users associate a temperature difference with a recognizable component, opening or surface.

Through the RISION View app, users can view and measure temperatures, choose from 12 color palettes and access core calibration functions without mandatory account registration. Mobile and desktop applications are available without additional software fees. Authentication may be required when cloud backup and multi-device access are activated.

"Energy loss, air leaks, and overheating components often go undetected until they become costly failures." said York Guo, founder and CEO of RISION. "The Magic series is built to change that. By combining a powerful chipset, a seamless software ecosystem and advanced AI, the Magic and Magic Pro turn everyday mobile devices into precision inspection tools that deliver sharper detail, smarter analysis, and faster workflows."

RISION Magic: Compact Thermal Imaging for Everyday Troubleshooting

RISION Magic is designed for homeowners and DIY users looking for an accessible thermal inspection tool for common household and electronics diagnostics.

Its plug-and-play USB-C format allows users to begin inspecting shortly after connecting the module to a supported device. Typical applications include identifying air leakage around doors and windows, checking insulation and underfloor heating, inspecting electrical outlets and detecting unusual heat patterns in appliances or consumer electronics.

Its compact 60 × 42 × 10 mm housing is made from an aerospace-grade alloy. The design has undergone hundreds of drop tests as part of RISION's product validation process.

RISION Magic Pro: Higher Detail for Professional Inspections

RISION Magic Pro delivers the image detail and workflow capabilities that serious users need, from professional inspectors and tradespeople to homeowners tackling their own energy audits and maintenance checks.

Its higher native and processed resolution makes it easier to distinguish smaller components and interpret more complex thermal scenes, such as electrical-panel analysis, HVAC diagnostics and mechanical equipment inspections.

Through the RISION View app, for the first time users can monitor up to five points, five lines and five areas simultaneously, follow temperature changes through real-time waveform graphs and define custom temperature thresholds.

Thermal photographs retain temperature data for post-capture analysis, while video can document heating, cooldown and intermittent anomalies. Users can also generate shareable PDF reports containing thermal images, measurements, time, location and annotations, with support for custom watermarks and cloud synchronization.

Like RISION Magic, RISION Magic Pro uses aerospace-grade alloy housing and has undergone hundreds of drop tests during product development and validation.

Pricing and Availability

The RISION Magic and Magic Pro are priced at $139 and $299 MSRP, respectively. The Magic is available for pre-order on RISION's official website starting August 3, at an early-bird price of $119 after a $20 discount. Open sales for the RISION Magic will kick off on August 24 while the Pro version will be available in late September via both official website and Amazon store. As an early purchase incentive, both models come with an extra year of warranty, extending coverage to three years in total.

For more information, please visit RISION's official website.

About RISION

RISION is a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent detection. Its team brings more than 20 years of experience across optical engineering, artificial intelligence, sensor technology and precision manufacturing. The company reports a portfolio of more than 100 granted and pending patents. Learn more at www.rision.com.

SOURCE RISION