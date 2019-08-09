Risk Analytics: Global $45.9 Billion Market Forecast, 2024

DUBLIN, Aug, 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Risk Analytics Market by Software Type (ETL, Risk Calculation Engines, Scorecard & Visualization) Service, Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Risk Analytics Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 23 Billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.8% During the Forecast Period

The risk analytics market is driven by various factors, such as increasing complexities across business processes, and rising digitalization & business process automation. However, the integration of data from data silos can hinder the growth of the market.

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The risk analytics market is segmented based on components into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing complexities among businesses, and the introduction of new regulatory norms & compliance leads to increasing demand for professional as well as managed services.

Banking & financial services segment to gain maximum market size during the forecast period



The risk analytics market, based on vertical, has been segmented into banking & financial services, insurance, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, and others (travel & hospitality, academia & research, media & entertainment, agriculture, and real estate). The growth of the BFSI segment is attributed to the rising need to minimize the risk associated with governance & compliance requirements, and growing need to obtain a unified view of risk across the organizations.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the faster adoption of digital technologies, and increasing data & security breaches. Various industries in the APAC region are the forefront of the adoption of risk analytics solutions to ensure the smooth running of various business operations. APAC also offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Favorable government policies that support the growth of the market, as well as flexible economic conditions, are likely to support the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Risk Analytics Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market Top 3 Risk Types and Regions

4.4 Market By Vertical

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Compliance With Stringent Industry Regulations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Complexities Across Business Processes

5.2.1.3 Rising Digitalization & BPA

5.2.1.4 Growing Data & Security Breaches

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intricate Nature of Regulatory Compliance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of AI & Blockchain Technology in the Market

5.2.3.2 Rising Innovations in the Fintech Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 ISO 31000 2009: Risk Management Principles and Guidelines

5.4.3 ISO/IEC 31010:2009: Risk Management-Risk Assessment Techniques

5.4.4 GRC Capability Model 3.0 (Red Book)

5.4.5 Committee of Sponsoring Organizations: Enterprise Risk Management Framework

5.4.6 Basel



6 Risk Analytics Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 ETL Tools

6.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Data Unification From Various Sources/Systems in an Organization to Augment the Adoption of ETL Tools

6.2.2 Risk Calculation Engines

6.2.2.1 Need for Real-Time Risk Calculation to Boost the Adoption of Risk Calculation Engines

6.2.3 Scorecard and Visualization Tools

6.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Effective Internal Risk Rating and Visualization Tools to Enhance the Adoption of Scorecard and Visualization Tools

6.2.4 Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools

6.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Risk Analysis to Augment the Adoption of Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools

6.2.5 GRC Software

6.2.5.1 Growing Organizations' Focus Toward Effective Management of Risks By Complying With Related Regulations to Boost the Adoption of GRC Software

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Need for an Enhanced Strategic Outlook, Improved Performance Efficiencies, and Business Transformation to Drive the Professional Services Segment

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Rising Difficulties of Managing IT Services to Boost the Adoption of Managed Services



7 Risk Analytics Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Increasing Need to Manage Data Silos With the Help of Cloud-Based Risk Analytics Solutions

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Advantages of Data Privacy and Security to Help Accelerate the Growth of the On-Premises Deployment Mode



8 Risk Analytics Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Regulations are Key Enablers for Large Enterprises to Adopt Analytical Solutions

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Cost-Efficient Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Risk Analytics Market By Risk Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Strategic Risk

9.2.1 Rapid Technological Changes to Drive the Adoption of Risk Analytics Solution for Strategic Risk Management

9.3 Operational Risk

9.3.1 Need to Streamline the Process of Operational Risk Management Creating Demand for Risk Analytics Solutions

9.4 Financial Risk

9.4.1 Growing Need to Meet Financial Expectations of Shareholders to Create Demand for Risk Analytics Solutions

9.5 Others



10 Risk Analytics Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking and Financial Services

10.2.1 Complexity of Regulatory Requirements to Drive the Adoption of Risk Analytics for Banking and Financial Services

10.3 Insurance

10.3.1 Insurance Vertical to Deploy Risk Analytics Solutions to Quickly Transform Data Into Actionable Insights

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Increasing Cyberattacks to Fuel the Adoption of Risk Analytics in the Manufacturing Vertical

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.5.1 Transportation and Logistics Adopting Risk Analytics to Tackle Challenges Associated With Managing Claims and Ensuring Fleet Safety

10.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.6.1 Retail and Consumer Goods to Adopt Risk Analytics Solutions to Identify Fraud

10.7 IT and Telecom

10.7.1 Growing Need to Analyze Large Volumes of Data Creating the Demand for Risk Analytics Solutions in the IT and Telecom Vertical

10.8 Government and Defense

10.8.1 Risk Analytics to Become Crucial for Proper Resource Allocation in the Government and Defense Vertical

10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.9.1 Healthcare Vertical to Deploy Risk Analytics Solutions to Deliver Enhanced Experience to Patients While Complying With Regulations

10.10 Energy and Utilities

10.10.1 Changing Political Conditions and Economic Environment to Drive the Adoption of Risk Analytics in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

10.11 Others



11 Risk Analytics Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Growing Organizations' Focus Toward Providing Innovative Risk Analytics Solutions to Drive the Market Across the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption By Banking and Financial Services Industry to Drive the Growth of the Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Growing Complexity of Regulations to Fuel the Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions in the Uk

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increasing Need to Streamline Business Processes to Drive the Growth of Risk Analytics Solutions in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increasing Cyberattacks to Provide an Opportunity to Deploy Risk Analytics Solutions in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Growing Banking and Financial Industry in China to Provide Opportunities for the Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Growing Focus on Risk Analytics Solution Providers Across Japan to Cater to the Changing Customer Requirements

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Increasing Digitalization Initiatives to Provide Opportunities to Deploy Risk Analytics Solutions in India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Regulatory Compliance Backed By the Presence of Risk Analytics Vendors to Boost the Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions in the Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Growing Digitalization to Offer Opportunities to Deploy Risk Analytics Solutions in Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Growing Focus of Financial Institutions Toward Integration of Risk Analytics Solutions to Drive the Market in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Need to Assess Different Types of Risks to Increase the Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions in Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionaries

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM

13.3 Oracle

13.4 SAP

13.5 SAS Institute

13.6 FIS

13.7 Moody's Analytics

13.8 Verisk Analytics

13.9 Axiomsl

13.10 Gurucul

13.11 Provenir

13.12 Risk Edge Solutions

13.13 Bridgei2i

13.14 Datafactz

13.15 Recorded Future

13.16 Digital Fineprint



