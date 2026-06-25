RiskSpan Collaborates with LSEG to Power Structured Finance Evaluated Pricing

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading provider of data, modeling and analytics solutions for loan and structured finance investors, announced their collaboration with LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) to deliver next-generation data and pricing across structured finance and related asset classes.

Across the broader LSEG ecosystem, RiskSpan powers mission-critical valuation operations by processing reference data workflows for more than 165,000 CUSIPs daily. Leveraging RiskSpan's platform along with its reference data extraction and normalisation capabilities, LSEG also delivers daily evaluated pricing for structured products, supporting approximately 100,000 CUSIPs.

Bernadette Kogler, CEO of RiskSpan, said: "Our collaboration provides great value to clients. LSEG brings world-class evaluated pricing, reference and derived data strategy, and global market distribution. RiskSpan enhances those capabilities with structured finance analytics and modeling, scalable data engineering, and rigorous validation and workflow tooling. Together, we are raising the standard for how structured products are priced, validated, and delivered to the market."

Todd Hartmann, LSEG Group Head of Data & Feeds, said: "This collaboration with RiskSpan strengthens our structured finance pricing capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, transparent data and analytics to the market. By combining our skillsets, we are enhancing the scalability and consistency of pricing across complex asset classes."

This reflects a shared commitment to delivering reliable, scalable infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of the structured finance market, including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and hard-to-value instruments.

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan delivers a single analytics solution for loan and structured finance (public and private) credit investors of any size – to make faster, more precise trading and portfolio management decisions and meet reporting requirements without manual work, multiple vendors and internal solutions.

RiskSpan's contributions span the full lifecycle of structured finance pricing and data operations, including advanced cash flow and valuation models, automated data pipelines, quality controls, and reconciliation frameworks designed to meet the demands of institutional investors, dealers, and risk managers.

Learn more at www.riskspan.com

SOURCE RiskSpan