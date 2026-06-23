RitFit Launches the M3, a Complete Professional Home Gym with a 21.5 Square-Foot Footprint

The new all-in-one Smith machine, power rack, and 16-pulley cable crossover is now available at $3,199.99, with a limited green edition colorway and an introductory offer through June 30

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RitFit, a leading U.S. home gym equipment brand, today announced the availability of the M3, its newest all-in-one home gym system. The M3 combines a Smith machine, power rack, and 16-pulley cable crossover into a single unit with a 21.5 square foot footprint and a 2,500-pound frame capacity, delivering a commercial-grade training setup in a space about the size of a parked motorcycle. The M3 is available now at ritfitsports.com, priced at $3,199.99 during the current pre-order period (MSRP $3,499.99), with units shipping within 30 days of order.

The M3 arrives as more consumers invest in serious home training setups, seeking equipment that matches commercial standards without requiring a commercial footprint. Built with a uniform 3x3, 11-gauge steel frame across every upright, 180 pounds of built-in weight stacks per side, and safety arms rated to 650 pounds, the M3 is designed for athletes who want to train heavy at home, with or without a spotter.

The M3 is also the machine at the center of RitFit's Strength Built at Home campaign with LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus, who uses the M3 as the anchor of his home training setup in Los Angeles. The collaboration illustrates how the same equipment available to home gym owners supports the training demands of a professional athlete competing at the top level of his sport.

"The M3 is the most complete home gym we have ever built. It brings together a power rack, cable crossover, and Smith machine in a footprint that fits in almost any home, and it is designed to hold up to the same training demands we see from professional athletes like Marco Reus," Yann Lin, Founder of RitFit.

Key Differentiators

3x3, 11-Gauge Steel Construction Throughout

The M3 uses a uniform 75 x 75 x 3mm steel frame across all three upright posts. Many multi-station racks at this price point step down to lighter tubing on the middle and rear posts. The M3 does not. Combined with a reinforced twin base support and 1,093 pounds of total steel mass, the frame is engineered to stay planted under heavy loading.

Three Stations in 21.5 Square Feet

The M3 integrates a power rack, Smith machine, and 16-pulley aluminum cable crossover into a footprint of roughly 21.5 square feet. A 2,500-pound rated frame capacity and 180 pounds of built-in weight stacks per side put a full commercial training range within reach of any home gym setup.

Designed for Solo Training

Safety arms extend 560mm with a 650-pound static rating, allowing users to train heavy without a spotter. The 5-year structural warranty on the steel frame, backed by service handled directly by RitFit rather than third-party resellers, is designed to give buyers long-term confidence in their investment.

Several Color Options Available

The M3 is available in several color options. The standard model features silver-grey uprights, black frame hardware and cross members, charcoal rear panels, and silver pulley wheels, a clean, industrial finish designed to anchor any home gym setup without visual distraction. There are also silver and pink, and black and pink options available. A limited-edition model features silver uprights but swaps in a forest green rear panel, gold pulley wheels, and weight stacks printed with a custom trophy graphic, a nod to this summer's soccer tournament and the first colorway RitFit has produced to mark a global sporting event.

"The world comes together to celebrate soccer every four years. The training that gets players ready for it happens every single day, at home, in the gym, wherever players can find the space. I built my home gym around the M3 because it means I can train everything, in one place, any time I need to," said Marco Reus, LA Galaxy Midfielder

Pricing and Availability

The RitFit M3 carries an MSRP of $3,499.99 and is available now at a special-pre-order price of $3,199.99 at ritfitsports.com, with delivery expected within 30 business days of order. The pre-order pricing runs through June 30, 2026, giving shoppers a timely opportunity to build out a serious home gym setup at a reduced price. The standard black and silver and the limited edition green are both available today while supplies last.

Click here for the press kit.

About RitFit

RitFit is a U.S. home fitness brand dedicated to making high-quality, commercial-grade training equipment accessible to everyone. With more than 60 patents and over 300,000 customers worldwide, RitFit designs and builds power racks, Smith machines, and strength training systems for home use. For more information, visit ritfitsports.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE RITFITNESS INC