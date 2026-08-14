Riverside Recovery Named #1 Addiction Treatment Center in Florida, Marking Nine Years of Care

Riverside reaches the top position in Florida as it marks nine years of operations and five consecutive years of Newsweek recognition.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Recovery of Tampa has been ranked No. 1 in Florida in Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers, marking the fifth consecutive year the Tampa facility has appeared in the annual rankings. The recognition comes as Riverside Recovery celebrates its ninth year of providing addiction treatment in Tampa.

The 2026 ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, recognizes 440 residential addiction treatment centers across the United States. Riverside Recovery's No. 1 position in Florida is its highest placement to date, following a #3 ranking in the state in 2024 and #2 in 2025.

"This fifth consecutive recognition, together with Riverside Recovery's 9th year of operations, reflects the consistency and commitment of the clinical, medical and support teams that have served the Tampa Bay community since 2017," said Samantha Allberry, president and chief executive officer of Riverside Recovery of Tampa. "Independent rankings provide patients, families and health care professionals with another source of information when evaluating residential addiction treatment providers."

According to the 2026 ranking methodology, Newsweek and Statista evaluated eligible residential addiction treatment facilities using four primary sources of information: recommendations and evaluations from medical professionals and treatment center administrators, facility credentials reported through federal data sources, available care services and patient review data.

The seventh edition of the national ranking expanded from 420 recognized facilities in 2025 to 440 in 2026. Statista also incorporated prior-year recommendation data to account for reputational continuity and expanded the patient review component to include information from additional review platforms. Only inpatient, residential and qualifying long-term addiction treatment centers were eligible for the ranking.

The No. 1 ranking also follows 9 years of continued development for Riverside Recovery.

"For nine years, our mission has been simple: help people reclaim the lives they love," said Dr. Michael Sore, Medical Director of Riverside Recovery of Tampa. "Behind every one of those 6,752 admissions is a person, a family, and a story of hope. This anniversary belongs to our patients, our alumni, and the dedicated team that walks alongside them every day."

Nine Years of Milestones

As it enters its tenth year, Riverside Recovery of Tampa reflects on a period of significant growth and achievement:

6,752 total admissions since opening in 2017 , providing medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient care under one roof.

, providing medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient care under one roof. 63% treatment completion or successful transfer rate , reflecting the center's focus on sustained engagement and continuity of care.

, reflecting the center's focus on sustained engagement and continuity of care. 68-bed waterfront campus on the Hillsborough River , minutes from downtown Tampa, providing a setting for evidence-based and experiential therapies.

, minutes from downtown Tampa, providing a setting for evidence-based and experiential therapies. Expansion to New Port Richey , adding a second location and bringing outpatient addiction treatment closer to Pasco County residents.

, adding a second location and bringing outpatient addiction treatment closer to Pasco County residents. Clinical collaboration with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine , with psychiatry physicians completing supervised clinical rotations in addiction medicine at Riverside Recovery.

, with psychiatry physicians completing supervised clinical rotations in addiction medicine at Riverside Recovery. Collaboration with liver transplant teams at Tampa General Hospital, HCA Healthcare and AdventHealth to provide substance use disorder treatment for transplant patients. Riverside Recovery's ability to manage patients with a higher level of medical acuity allows the organization to support individuals whose treatment needs may require closer medical oversight and coordination with transplant care teams.

to provide substance use disorder treatment for transplant patients. Riverside Recovery's ability to manage patients with a higher level of medical acuity allows the organization to support individuals whose treatment needs may require closer medical oversight and coordination with transplant care teams. Strategic partnership with Compass Health to expand coordinated addiction and mental health services across the Tampa Bay region, helping connect patients with appropriate levels of care and ongoing recovery support.

to expand coordinated addiction and mental health services across the Tampa Bay region, helping connect patients with appropriate levels of care and ongoing recovery support. Named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for five consecutive years from 2022 through 2026 , reaching the No. 1 position in Florida in the 2026 rankings.

, reaching the No. 1 position in Florida in the 2026 rankings. Specialized Healthcare and Professionals Program, providing treatment and recovery support for health care professionals as well as attorneys, union employees, aviation professionals, executives and other licensed or safety-sensitive professionals. Riverside Recovery is an approved treatment provider for Florida's Professionals Resource Network (PRN) and Intervention Project for Nurses (IPN) and has expanded relapse prevention and substance use education programming for professionals with workplace, licensing and return-to-practice considerations.

"What sets Riverside apart is that we provide hospital-grade treatment in a concierge, comfortable environment," said Blake Casper, Chairman of the Board of Riverside Recovery of Tampa. "And because we hold in-network status with all major insurance providers, that level of care is within reach for the families who need it."

Frequently Asked Questions

What accreditations and certifications does Riverside Recovery of Tampa hold?

Riverside Recovery of Tampa is accredited by The Joint Commission and CARF International at ASAM Level 3.5 for residential treatment. The facility is also certified by LegitScript, is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and is licensed in Florida through the Department of Children and Families. Riverside Recovery is also listed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA.

Is a professional referral required to enter treatment?

No professional referral is required to contact Riverside Recovery about treatment. Prospective patients and families may contact the admissions team directly to discuss available programs and the admissions process.

Does Riverside Recovery accept insurance?

Riverside Recovery is in network with most major commercial insurance providers. Coverage and out-of-pocket costs vary by individual plan, and the admissions team can verify benefits before admission. Riverside Recovery does not accept Medicare or Medicaid, and private-pay options are available.

What does a typical day in residential treatment include?

Residential programming follows a structured daily schedule. Activities can include guided meditation, physical activity, therapeutic groups, recovery meetings and a review of treatment goals, with individual schedules determined by each patient's treatment plan.

To learn more about Riverside Recovery visit https://rrtampa.com/ or to view the recognition award from Newsweek, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-residential-addiction-treatment-centers-2026/florida.

About Riverside Recovery of Tampa

Riverside Recovery of Tampa is a substance use disorder treatment provider located at 4004 N Riverside Drive in Tampa, Florida. Operating since 2017, the organization provides medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient services for adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Riverside Recovery also operates an outpatient location in New Port Richey, Florida.

Contact Information

Riverside Recovery of Tampa

4004 N Riverside Dr.

Tampa, FL 33603

Phone: (800) 871-5440

Email: [email protected]

Website: rrtampa.com

Google Business Profile: https://www.google.com/maps/place/?q=place_id:ChIJWU-tIArEwogRkAx0wg16xOI

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiversideTampa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/riversidetampa/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/riverside-recovery-of-tampa/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RiversideRecoveryTampa

SOURCE Riverside Recovery of Tampa