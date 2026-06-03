Rivvor Brings Sub-THz Wireless Interconnect to AI Data Centers, Engineered for Earth and Orbit

As AI rack density pushes past 132 kW and approaches the megawatt range, cable density, idle power waste, and serviceability have become the binding constraints on data center networking. Rivvor positions wireless as a new option in the short-range AI interconnect stack, enabling RF links without wires to carry protocols currently carried over copper or fiber. By removing short-range cables, the Rivvor solution frees up rack space for cooling, power, and accessibility, and enables modular racks that can be built and reconfigured in hours. The result is increased GPU utilization currently untapped due to fixed-cable topologies, tail latency, and synchronization stalls. The same GPUs in the same rack can deliver more usable compute, and the network topology becomes software-configurable rather than a physical constraint.

"Cables freeze the network topology the day the rack is built. Rivvor unlocks dynamic reconfigurability of the interconnects within the rack," said Nazym Paltachev, CEO and Co-Founder of Rivvor. "Dynamic networking eliminates extra hops between accelerators and switches, turns node-to-node communication into direct paths, and gives operators an orchestration layer that did not exist before. Link allocations to workloads become software decisions, not cabling decisions."

One Chipset, Two Architectures, One Product Family

Rivvor's Direct Path Architecture will use steerable sub-THz beams and software control to reconfigure paths inside standard 19-inch racks in under a millisecond. The Bounded Electromagnetic Corridor (BEC) architecture will transform the mechanical structures of high-density compute systems into data superhighways, scaling to Petabit-class capacity per rack. Both architectures can run on the same chipset and extend from intra-rack to short inter-rack links. The chipset will ship inside Rivvor's Wireless Network Interface Cards (WNICs) and rack-level controllers, the form factors that drop into existing OEM server and rack designs.

"Wireless inside a rack has been theoretically possible for years," said Konstantin Tiutin, CTO and Co-Founder of Rivvor. "What changed is the convergence of RFIC, packaging, and digital control reaching the point of practical implementation. We are not waiting for new physics. We are applying engineering discipline to a problem the industry is now ready to solve. We are engineering the production silicon for sub-microsecond round-trip latency and per-link throughput up to 1.6 Tbps, with inter-rack paths targeting up to 50 Tb/s. First silicon is targeted for early 2028."

Applications

Rivvor's sub-THz wireless interconnect is designed for environments where cable density, weight, serviceability, or physical reconfiguration are operational constraints: AI data centers and hyperscale infrastructure, corporate HPC clusters, modular and edge compute deployments, industrial robotics and autonomous systems, and orbital data centers, where cable mass adds launch cost and connector reliability is critical.

Ecosystem Pathway

The wire-without-the-wire approach is designed to drop into existing OEM, hyperscale, and enterprise rack designs without requiring protocol changes. Rivvor is engaging large enterprise and infrastructure partners on integration paths and is contributing to the Open Compute Project (OCP). The Rivvor platform will be publicly demonstrated at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, California, from 12-15 October 2026.

About Rivvor

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Roseville, California, Rivvor builds sub-THz wireless interconnect platforms for AI data centers and corporate HPC. The company was co-founded by industry veteran Timour Paltachev (AMD, DOE exascale programs), with Robin Coxe (formerly Atom Computing and Analog Devices) joining as co-founder and SVP of Engineering and Operations.

Learn more at rivvor.com

SOURCE Rivvor, Inc.