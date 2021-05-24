Rlyf Ensures Seniors Are Able to Age in Place by Revolutionizing the Way Family Members Monitor Them

BOISE, Idaho, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckIn LLC announces the launch of its iOS application Rlyf (pronounced "relief"), which helps senior citizens stay safe and connected to their loved ones through a simple, automated check-in that is far less intrusive than the standard wearable devices.

The Rlyf app provides family members peace of mind knowing their loved ones are okay.

CheckIn is working to revolutionize the way millions of American seniors are supported through technology. In a fast-paced, busy world, Rlyf provides a convenient and automated way to check in on loved ones.

Consider Rlyf a modern monitoring system. Rlyf enables designated contacts the ability to see the last time their senior was active, down to the minute, and provide peace of mind knowing they are okay. Rlyf is the first app to be launched to market using automation and eliminates the need for a wearable when one is not needed or wanted.

"Some time ago, my grandmother fell while at her house and laid there unsure how long it would be until one of us family members came to check in on her. She refuses to wear a 'send help' button, and I can't blame her because it's embarrassing and costly. So, I knew there had to be a better way to check in on my grandma daily without being intrusive to her life. Rlyf is providing me peace knowing she is okay and providing her comfort knowing her family is checking in on her," said co-founder Cody Perryman.

A recent Pew Research study found that 27% of adults ages 60 and older live alone. Also, CBS News recently found that 47% of adults believe it's okay to communicate with their parents once a week or less. Hundreds of thousands of senior citizens are living alone with limited personal contact with loved ones. Rlyf helps bridge the gap by providing real-time updates to those who may not speak very often with their parent(s). With more baby boomers retiring, young families moving to the cities, and the pandemic preventing people from seeing their loved ones, checking in on family and friends to ensure they are okay is more paramount than ever.

Concerned loved ones and seniors alike can download the Rlyf app today within the iOS App Store. Rlyf is offering lifetime memberships starting at $4.99 for a limited time. Download Rlyf today here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rlyf/id1528908361.

