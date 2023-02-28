Road construction and maintenance market size to grow by USD 259.95 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 728.25 bn from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

Feb 28, 2023, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global road construction and maintenance market size is projected to grow by USD 259.95 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by vendors including Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, and others. For insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) –Download a Sample Report
Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The road construction and maintenance market report covers the following areas:
- Road Construction and Maintenance Market Size
- Road Construction and Maintenance Market Trends
- Road Construction and Maintenance Market Industry Analysis
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in this report include:
- Advantage North Services Ltd. - The company offers road construction and maintenance services such as cutting, sloping, and leveling the road.
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - The company offers road construction and maintenance services such as Missing Link Project.
- Balfour Beatty Plc - The company offers road construction and maintenance services such as road designing, construction, asset management, and maintenance.
- Blacklidge - The company offers road construction and maintenance services such as the construction of roads using asphalt products.
Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The road construction and maintenance market is segmented as below:
- Application
- New Construction
- Reconstruction
- Repair
- Type
- Highway
- Street
- Bridge
- Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
By application, the market will observe significant growth in the new construction segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of vehicles, including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, and increasing investment in road infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Get highlights on the market contribution of various segments including country and
region wise, historic and forecast, 2017 to 2021 and 2023 to 2027, USD Billion –
Download a Sample Report
Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Driver and Challenge
- Driver – The growth of the market is driven by the rise in the number of automobiles on roads. The growth in the global population is encouraging automobile companies to produce more vehicles. For instance, global passenger car production in 2021 increased by more than 18.70% compared to 2010. Similarly, commercial vehicle production volumes increased by more than 79% in 2021 from 2010. Such an increase in the number of vehicles has spurred the demand for road construction and maintenance services, which is driving the growth of the market.
- Challenge – The rise in the cost of construction is identified as the major challenge hindering growth. The cost of raw materials used in road construction such as metals, wood, and concrete has been increasing continuously worldwide. This is increasing the cost of construction, which is adversely affecting the profit margins of vendors. However, vendors are passing on the increase in cost to the buyers, which is resulting in a decline in the demand for construction units. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.
Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist road construction and maintenance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the road construction and maintenance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the road construction and maintenance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of road construction and maintenance market vendors
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!
Related Reports:
- The modular construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 33 billion. The rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of awareness and volatility in transportation charges may impede the market growth.
- The US commercial construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 107.69 billion. The increase in the construction of green buildings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a lack of workforce in the construction industry may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Road Construction and Maintenance Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 259.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.35
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Russia, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., Strabag International GmbH, TATA projects, Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global road construction and maintenance market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global road construction and maintenance market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on New construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on New construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Reconstruction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Reconstruction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Repair - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Repair - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Highway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Highway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Street - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Street - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Bridge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Bridge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Advantage North Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Advantage North Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Advantage North Services Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Advantage North Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Balfour Beatty Plc
- Exhibit 123: Balfour Beatty Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Balfour Beatty Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Balfour Beatty Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Balfour Beatty Plc - Segment focus
- 12.6 Blacklidge
- Exhibit 127: Blacklidge - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Blacklidge - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Blacklidge - Key offerings
- 12.7 Cat Works LLC
- Exhibit 130: Cat Works LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Cat Works LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Cat Works LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Dragados
- Exhibit 137: Dragados - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Dragados - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Dragados - Key offerings
- 12.10 Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Granite Construction Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Granite Construction Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Granite Construction Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Granite Construction Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Granite Construction Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd
- Exhibit 147: Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.13 Kiewit Corp.
- Exhibit 150: Kiewit Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Kiewit Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Kiewit Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Ledcor Group
- Exhibit 153: Ledcor Group - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Ledcor Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Ledcor Group - Key offerings
- 12.15 Strabag International GmbH
- Exhibit 156: Strabag International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Strabag International GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Strabag International GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.16 TATA projects
- Exhibit 159: TATA projects - Overview
- Exhibit 160: TATA projects - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: TATA projects - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: TATA projects - Segment focus
- 12.17 The Lane Construction Corp.
- Exhibit 163: The Lane Construction Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: The Lane Construction Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: The Lane Construction Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article