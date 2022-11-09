Road Construction and Maintenance Market Size to Grow by USD 259.95 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market share is set to increase by USD 259.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.35% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027

Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global road construction and maintenance market as a part of the global construction and engineering market. The global construction and engineering market covers companies that are primarily engaged in non-residential construction, including engineering service providers and EPC contractors. Technavio calculates the global construction and engineering market size based on the combined revenue generated by engineering service providers and EPC contractors operating in the non-residential sector.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!

Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global road construction and maintenance market compared to other regions. 41% of growth will originate from this region. North America is another region that offers significant growth opportunities to vendors is. The road construction and maintenance market in North America is driven by factors such as the increase in activities related to road expansion to counter traffic congestion and the need to enhance road safety.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market as per application segmentation is categorized into New Construction, Reconstruction, and Repair.

Revenue Generating Segment - The road construction and maintenance market share growth by the new construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of vehicles, including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, and the increasing investments in road infrastructure.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The growth in the number of automobiles on roads is driving the market growth.

Growth in population and rapid urbanization globally have fueled the growth of road infrastructure, which has encouraged automotive OEMs to produce more vehicles.

Many manufacturers are launching attractive vehicle models in new geographic regions.

Therefore, increasing automobile production volumes and the entry of vendors into new markets will propel the demand for road construction and maintenance, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global road construction and maintenance market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The emergence of smart cities is a trend in the market.

In smart cities, the latest technologies are used for the effective management of operations such as traffic management, transportation, energy efficiency and sustainability, and governance.

A rise in the number of smart city projects globally will increase the need for the installation of road safety equipment in advanced road network systems.

Some of the major objectives of smart cities include smart street lights, efficient waste management, parking sensors, smart highways, and improved security.

Thus, the rise in the number of smart cities across the world will support the growth of the global road construction and maintenance market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The rise in the cost of construction may challenge market growth.

The cost of specialized services such as metal construction, glazing, plumbing, ventilation and air conditioning, insulation and fire protection, and heating has increased, which has added to the cost of construction.

Vendors are passing on the rise in costs to buyers.

Moreover, prices are expected to increase during the forecast period due to the supply-demand imbalance in the construction sector, which will lead to a decline in the demand for construction activities.

Therefore, the rise in construction costs can impede the growth of the global road construction and maintenance market during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist road construction and maintenance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the road construction and maintenance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road construction and maintenance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of road construction and maintenance market vendors

Related Reports:

The architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market is projected to grow by USD 6.41 billion with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The construction market share in Spain is projected to grow by USD 14.54 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type of application (commercial and residential) and type (rehabilitation and maintenance and new projects).

Road Construction and Maintenance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 259.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., STRABAG International GmbH, TATA Projects Ltd., Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global road construction and maintenance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global road construction and maintenance market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on New construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on New construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Reconstruction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Reconstruction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Repair - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Repair - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Highway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Highway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Street - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Street - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Bridge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Bridge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advantage North Services Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Advantage North Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Advantage North Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Advantage North Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Balfour Beatty Plc

Exhibit 123: Balfour Beatty Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Balfour Beatty Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Balfour Beatty Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Balfour Beatty Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Blacklidge

Exhibit 127: Blacklidge - Overview



Exhibit 128: Blacklidge - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Blacklidge - Key offerings

12.7 Cat Works LLC

Exhibit 130: Cat Works LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cat Works LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cat Works LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Dragados

Exhibit 137: Dragados - Overview



Exhibit 138: Dragados - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Dragados - Key offerings

12.10 Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Granite Construction Inc.

Exhibit 143: Granite Construction Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Granite Construction Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Granite Construction Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Granite Construction Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd

Exhibit 147: Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 Kiewit Corp.

Exhibit 150: Kiewit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kiewit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kiewit Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Ledcor Group

Exhibit 153: Ledcor Group - Overview



Exhibit 154: Ledcor Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Ledcor Group - Key offerings

12.15 Strabag International GmbH

Exhibit 156: Strabag International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 157: Strabag International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Strabag International GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 TATA projects

Exhibit 159: TATA projects - Overview



Exhibit 160: TATA projects - Business segments



Exhibit 161: TATA projects - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: TATA projects - Segment focus

12.17 The Lane Construction Corp.

Exhibit 163: The Lane Construction Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: The Lane Construction Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: The Lane Construction Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio