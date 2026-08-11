A streamlined virtual design process and hours-long installation helped turn the New England home's backyard into a dedicated space for cooking and entertaining

GREENLAND, N.H., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Rob Gronkowski decided it was time to upgrade the backyard of his New England home, the most important criterion for him was that the process needed to be simple.

"I'm a guy that when it becomes difficult, I'm like, 'All right, I'm good with this,'" Gronkowski said. "I want something that's easy to set up and easy to build, and that's literally what RTA Outdoor Living is. It was super easy overall."

Rob Gronkowski Completes Backyard Transformation with Custom RTA Outdoor Kitchen

Gronkowski and Camille Kostek turned to New Hampshire-based RTA Outdoor Living to create a permanent outdoor kitchen as the next phase of improvements to their home. The couple had recently completed an extensive interior renovation and wanted the backyard to feel like a natural continuation of the house.

"We just redid the interior of our house, and I felt like the backyard was the next project," Kostek said. "This is the beginning of the transformation of our backyard, and now I'm more excited to host."

Instead of making a series of showroom visits, the couple worked with RTA's designers virtually. Consultations helped establish the layout, appliance package and finishes, while a 3D visualization gave Kostek an advance look at how the finished kitchen would fit into the space.

"I'm such a visual person, and I loved that I could see what it looked like before it was set up," Kostek said. "I'm not someone who loves surprises, so it was really awesome to see it in 3D."

The resulting design replaces the assortment of portable equipment the couple previously relied on when entertaining outdoors.

"We had a lot of ice coolers outside and a standing grill, but we never had a place for everything," Kostek said. "I also love that it's right off where our bonfire is."

RTA configured the new kitchen as a galley with two 12-foot islands and a separate pizza oven station. One island serves as the primary cooking zone, with a 42-inch Coyote grill, 30-inch flat-top griddle, built-in refrigerator, storage and integrated trash and recycling.

The facing island functions as the serving and gathering area, with countertop space, drawers, storage and a pull-out ice chest. A matte-black hybrid pizza oven occupies its own station nearby.

Kostek chose a bright white plank-style exterior and Thunder White granite countertops, pairing them with stainless steel appliances. The material selections echo elements used inside the renovated home while giving the outdoor space its own identity.

Once the components arrived at the property, the installation moved quickly.

"They came here and literally built this outdoor kitchen in just a few hours," Gronkowski said. "Now it's ready to go, and we're just super excited."

The completed space also changes how the couple can accommodate Gronkowski's extended family during the summer.

"Rob has about nine nieces and nephews, and when they all come over in the summer, now we have a s'mores station instead of setting everything up on chairs and on the ground," Kostek said.

For RTA, the project required balancing those entertaining needs with the realities of a kitchen that will remain outdoors through four New England seasons.

"This project is a good example of how much functionality you can build into a backyard without making the process complicated," said James King, vice president of design at RTA Outdoor Living. "With the grill, griddle, refrigeration, storage and serving space all built into the layout, Rob and Camille now have one place for the way they actually use their backyard, from everyday cooking to hosting a large family."

Weather resistance was particularly important to Gronkowski, who wanted an outdoor setup that would not need to be packed away or replaced as conditions changed.

"Being up here in New England, you've got all types of weather," Gronkowski said. "You've got snow, rain and sleet. It can withstand it all. It's very sturdy, very durable, and you don't have to worry about replacing products every single year."

Watch the video documenting the project:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJzyBWmGeAQ&feature=youtu.be

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek plan the outdoor kitchen?

The couple worked with RTA Outdoor Living through virtual design consultations. RTA created a 3D visualization so they could review the layout and appearance of the kitchen before installation.

What problem did the new outdoor kitchen solve?

Before the project, the couple used a standing grill, portable coolers and temporary surfaces when entertaining. The new kitchen consolidates cooking, refrigeration, storage, waste and serving functions into one permanent backyard area.

How large is Gronkowski's outdoor kitchen?

The galley configuration includes two 12-foot islands along with a separate station for the hybrid pizza oven.

What cooking equipment is included?

The kitchen features a 42-inch Coyote grill, a 30-inch flat-top griddle and a matte-black hybrid pizza oven. It also includes built-in refrigeration and a pull-out ice chest.

How does the outdoor kitchen coordinate with the house?

Kostek selected a bright white plank-style finish, Thunder White granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The choices were intended to complement elements of the couple's recently renovated interior.

Was the kitchen designed for New England weather?

Weather durability was an important consideration for the couple because the kitchen will remain outside through New England's snow, rain, sleet and changing seasonal conditions.

How long did installation take?

According to Gronkowski, an RTA Outdoor Living Pro installer assembled the outdoor kitchen at the property in a matter of hours.

About RTA Outdoor Living

RTA Outdoor Living is a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, designed to make high-quality outdoor living accessible and easy to implement. With a focus on streamlined design, durable materials, and a digital-first, virtual approach, RTA helps homeowners create outdoor spaces that are both functional and built for everyday use. For more information, visit rtaoutdoorliving.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner

920-395-8998

rtaoutdoorliving.com/

SOURCE RTA Outdoor Living