Rob Wiley Joins FounderPartners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FounderPartners, a closely-held partnership which builds, invests in and advises on exits of technology companies, announced today that Rob Wiley joined as a partner bringing decades of experience to help clients and portfolio companies plan and navigate successful exits.

Wiley, a 25-year corporate development veteran with experience at Salesforce, ExactTarget, Formstack and Eli Lilly, joined the firm in March and will lead its new Midwest operations from Indianapolis.

"Rob's deep experience working with CEOs and corporate development teams is a great addition to FounderPartners," said Brian Flynn, co-founder and managing partner of FounderPartners. "His track record of closing transactions and developing strategic partnerships will create significant value for both our clients and portfolio companies."

Wiley, who most recently led the product and marketing teams at Formstack, a no-code workplace productivity platform, will focus on partnering with founders and CEOs of both bootstrapped and venture-backed technology companies to respond to interest from strategic acquirers and to build partnerships with leading technology companies.

"CEOs of rapid growth technology companies face daunting challenges when charting successful exits," said Wiley. "Two of the biggest issues they confront are identifying the right time to sell and recognizing the key moments during a deal when material economic value is created or lost. As a member of FoundersPartners, I look forward to helping our clients optimize their outcomes and to building a Midwest presence to support our global operations."

The addition of Wiley complements FounderPartners' team of proven serial entrepreneurs and seasoned bankers which has achieved an 85% success rate at building profitable technology companies and closed over 100 transactions when selling companies as technology M&A professionals.

