Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, and Dugan Law Firm Announce $180 Million Class Action Settlements for Third-Party Payors that Paid or Reimbursed Costs for Prescription Opioids, or Paid or Incurred Costs for Treatment Related to Opioid Misuse, Addiction, and/or Overdose

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

LEGAL NOTICE

Third-Party Payors: If you paid or reimbursed costs for prescription opioids, or paid or incurred costs for treatment related to opioid misuse, addiction, and/or overdose

You Could Get Money from a $180 Million Settlement

Allergan, Janssen, Teva, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and certain affiliated entities (the "Settling Defendants") have agreed to settle a lawsuit that claims opioid drug manufacturers misrepresented the risks and safety of long-term prescription opioid use, pharmaceutical distributors did not properly monitor or report suspicious orders, and pharmacies filled opioid prescriptions that were not written for legitimate medical purposes. Your rights may be affected by the proposed Settlements. The Settling Defendants deny any wrongdoing.

Am I included? You may be included if you are an entity that: (i) paid and/or reimbursed for opioid drugs for purposes other than resale; and/or (ii) paid or incurred costs for treatment, services, or procedures related to the use of, misuse of, addiction to, and/or overdose from opioid drugs, on behalf of individual beneficiaries, insureds, and/or members, during the time period from January 1, 1996 to June 16, 2026. For clarity, the Class includes, but is not limited to: (a) private contractors of Federal Health Employee Benefits plans; (b) plans for self-insured local governmental entities that have not settled claims in MDL No. 2804; (c) managed Medicaid plans; (d) plans operating under Medicare Part C and/or D; (e) Taft-Hartley plans; and (f) ERISA plans. The Third-Party Payor (TPP) Class excludes certain governmental entities, pharmacy benefit managers, consumers, and fully insured plan sponsors. A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and what entities are not included, is available at www.TppOpioidSettlement.com.

What do the Settlements provide? $180 million in Settlement Funds for eligible TPP Class Members, notice and administration costs, attorneys' fees and expenses, and service awards to Class Representatives.

How can I get a payment? Submit a claim form online or by mail postmarked by December 1, 2026. If your claim is valid, you will get money from the Settlement. If you filed a claim in the TPP class settlement with Settling Distributors, you may rely on that information when you file a claim in these Settlements. Detailed instructions and more information are available at www.TppOpioidSettlement.com.

What are my rights? Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue any of the Settling Defendants, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement(s) by August 13, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may comment on or object to the Settlements by August 13, 2026. The Court will hold a hearing on September 23, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlements and a request for attorneys' fees not to exceed 20% of the Settlement Funds, litigation expenses, and service awards up to $50,000 to the four Class Representatives that are TPP Bellwether Plaintiffs, and up to $10,000 to the three other Class Representatives. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change deadlines or the hearing date and time. Check the Settlement website for updates.

For more information: 1-877-411-4860 or visit www.TppOpioidSettlement.com

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Dugan Law Firm