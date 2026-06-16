Robbins LLP Reminds ATHR Stockholders of its Investigation into Aether Holdings, Inc.; Contact the Firm for Information

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) to determine whether certain Aether Holdings, Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Aether Holdings, Inc. develops and operates financial a technology platform in the United States.

Aether completed its initial public offering in April 2025, selling 1,800,000 shares of common stock at $4.30 per share and generating gross proceeds of approximately $7.74 million. The Company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ATHR" on April 10, 2025.

On July 23, 2025, BMF Reports published a short report concerning Aether Holdings titled "Paper Empire: Nasdaq ($ATHR) The Fraudulent Foundations of Aether Holdings." The report alleged that Aether was built on "fake filings, insider enrichment, and outright deception." Among other things, BMF Reports alleged that Aether's Chief Executive Officer sold shares during the IPO lock-up period through an undisclosed shell, that a FINRA-barred broker was involved with the Company, that the Company's auditor had a 100% deficiency rate in its 2023 PCAOB inspection, and that Aether had less than $3,000 in net property and equipment. BMF Reports concluded: "This isn't a business — it's a blueprint for a pump-and-dump."

The report also questioned Aether's July 2025 announcement that it had acquired AltcoinInvesting.co, which Aether described as a Web3 media brand. BMF Reports alleged that the acquired site had minimal traffic, no active newsletter, podcast, or content cadence, and no visible monetization or customer funnel.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Aether Holdings, Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

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About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP