Robbins LLP Reminds Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses of the Securities Fraud Class Action

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Insulet made materially false or misleading statements regarding its manufacturing controls and the safety and reliability of its insulin delivery products.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 31, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Insulet Sued?

The complaint alleges that Insulet failed to disclose material deficiencies in its manufacturing controls and procedures that created risks concerning the safety and reliability of certain Omnipod products.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period:

Insulet's manufacturing controls and procedures were defective;

those deficiencies created a foreseeable risk that one or more Insulet products could fail to comply with applicable safety regulations;

the manufacturing issues created a heightened risk that certain products could cause injury or other harm to users; and

Insulet's public statements concerning its products, manufacturing processes, and business prospects were materially false or misleading because they allegedly failed to disclose these risks.

The complaint alleges that investors purchased Insulet securities at artificially inflated prices because the market lacked this material information.

What Happened?

According to the complaint, the alleged problems became public through two separate Medical Device Corrections involving Insulet's Omnipod products.

March 12, 2026: First Medical Device Correction

On March 12, 2026, Insulet announced that it had initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.

Following the announcement, Insulet's stock price fell $16.23 per share, or approximately 6.88%, to close at $219.84 per share on March 13, 2026.

May 26, 2026: Second Medical Device Correction

On May 26, 2026, Insulet announced another voluntary Medical Device Correction, this time involving specific lots of:

Omnipod 5 Pods;

Omnipod DASH Pods; and

Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods.

According to Insulet's disclosure, the manufacturing issue was identified through ongoing product monitoring and could result in insulin under-delivery.

Following the announcement, Insulet's stock price fell $7.79 per share, or approximately 5.07%, to close at $146.01 per share on May 27, 2026.

What Is the Insulet Corporation Class Action About?

The lawsuit alleges that Insulet failed to disclose material information about deficiencies in its manufacturing controls and the resulting risks to its insulin delivery products.

The complaint alleges that the Company should have disclosed the heightened risk that manufacturing problems could lead to product safety issues, regulatory violations, and potential injury to users.

The alleged disclosures concerning the Omnipod products are central to the lawsuit.

Which Insulet Products Are Involved?

According to the complaint and the Company's disclosures, the Medical Device Corrections involved specific lots of:

Omnipod 5 Pods;

Omnipod DASH Pods; and

Omnipod Eros Pods, part of the Omnipod Insulin Management System.

The May 2026 Medical Device Correction concerned a manufacturing issue that could result in insulin under-delivery.

Who May Be Eligible?

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026.

If you purchased Insulet securities during this period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 31, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Insulet class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Insulet failed to disclose material information concerning deficiencies in its manufacturing controls and procedures and the resulting risks to certain Omnipod insulin delivery products.

What products were subject to the Medical Device Corrections?

The March 2026 Medical Device Correction involved specific lots of Omnipod 5 Pods. The May 2026 Medical Device Correction involved specific lots of Omnipod 5, Omnipod DASH, and Omnipod Eros Pods.

What was the manufacturing problem disclosed by Insulet?

According to the Company's May 2026 disclosure, a manufacturing issue identified through ongoing product monitoring could result in insulin under-delivery for certain affected pods.

Did Insulet's stock fall after the Medical Device Corrections?

Yes. Following the March 12, 2026 disclosure, Insulet's stock fell approximately 6.88% on March 13. Following the May 26, 2026 disclosure, the stock fell approximately 5.07% on May 27, 2026.

Who can participate in the Insulet lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Insulet securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Strong corporate governance isn't just good business, it's essential to maintaining investor trust. We believe fiduciaries should be accountable for their decisions and that shareholders deserve honesty, transparency, and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP