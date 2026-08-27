ROBERT H. GREGG II, DDS, HONORED BY CITY OF CERRITOS FOR BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

The recognition celebrates Dr. Gregg's contributions to the Cerritos community through his private dental practice, Millennium Dental Technologies and the IALD. Together, these organizations reflect his commitment to improving patient care, advancing dental technology, educating clinicians and expanding access to treatment for underserved patients.

"The Cerritos City Council is proud to recognize Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, as a Business Spotlight honoree, and we would like to express our thanks for his years of quality and compassionate service," said Cerritos Mayor Lynda Provido Johnson. "Not only has Dr. Gregg served countless community members, but he has also reshaped how clinicians support patients globally through his innovative work in periodontal care."

Each month, the City of Cerritos recognizes a longtime Cerritos-based business or business leader that has made a positive impact on the community through its Business Spotlight Program.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the City of Cerritos, which has been home to my clinical practice, Millennium Dental Technologies and the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry for many years," Dr. Gregg said. "Everything we have built here has been guided by one principle: It's all about the patient. I am grateful to the mayor and City Council for recognizing the dedicated clinicians, educators and employees who have helped us improve patient care."

In his private practice, Dr. Gregg has provided personalized dental care to Cerritos-area patients while pioneering the use of laser technology to treat gum disease. His clinical work led to the development of the LANAP® protocol, a minimally invasive treatment for periodontitis that helps preserve natural teeth and regenerate tissues and bone supporting them.

In 1994, he co-founded Millennium Dental Technologies, which manufactures the PerioLase® MVP-7™, the only variable-pulsed Nd:YAG dental laser that can perform the LANAP protocol and other laser-assisted procedures.

In 1999, Dr. Gregg helped establish the IALD, a nonprofit educational and research organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based laser dentistry. The institute provides clinical training to dental professionals and led the effort to secure official proclamations recognizing Gum Disease Awareness Month in all 50 states.

The IALD also serves the community by providing LANAP treatment scholarships to qualifying individuals with limited access to care. Scholarship recipients receive treatment at the institute's training center in Cerritos under the supervision of LANAP-certified instructors. Since the initiative began, the IALD has treated more than 1,700 patients, representing more than $17 million in donated dental care.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because Cerritos is where our commitment to education and community service comes together," said Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, IALD Training Director. "By training clinicians in advanced procedures and providing treatment scholarships to patients who might otherwise go without care, we are able to extend the benefits of laser dentistry far beyond our clinical training center."

ABOUT MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., Millennium Dental Technologies is the developer of the LANAP protocol for treating periodontal disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 variable-pulsed Nd:YAG dental laser. The company's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol offers a more comfortable, less invasive alternative to conventional periodontal surgery while providing unique bone-building clinical results. Founding clinician Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, continues to lead the company with a vision to create better clinical outcomes for patients with periodontal disease while remaining true to its guiding principle: "It's all about the patient." For more information, visit www.lanap.com.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY

The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry is a nonprofit educational and research organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based clinical training in laser dentistry. Established in 1999, the IALD is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs as an ADA Continuing Education Recognition Program and Academy of General Dentistry Program Approval for Continuing Education provider. For more information, visit www.theiald.com.

SOURCE Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.