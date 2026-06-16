Robert Half honored as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

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Robert Half

Jun 16, 2026, 16:00 ET

  • Talent solutions firm recognized as a top workplace in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times, Silicon Valley Business Journal and Fortune

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named one of the 2026 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Honorees were selected based exclusively on their employees' responses to the Best Places to Work survey. The featured companies are those whose employees rated them highest on key factors, including team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication practices and workplace culture.

"This recognition, based directly on employee feedback, reflects our ongoing commitment to putting our people first," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "We strive to foster an environment where employees feel valued, supported in their growth and empowered to build meaningful, long-term careers."

Robert Half was also recently named among the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2026 by Great Places to Work®

FAQs
How does Robert Half support its employees?
Robert Half's employee commitment focuses on supporting its people by prioritizing well-being and career growth, fostering connection, and empowering employees to make a meaningful impact.

What innovative programs is Robert Half pursuing to build a world-class employee experience?
Through customized growth opportunities and leadership pathways, a new learning and development platform, a continuous listening strategy, and emerging technologies that combine human judgment with AI-driven efficiency, employees are empowered to work smarter and stay future-ready.

Does Robert Half help clients build strong workplace cultures?
Robert Half helps clients build strong workplace cultures by delivering forward-looking talent solutions and consulting services aligned with their organizational goals.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

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