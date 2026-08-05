MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2026. Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, Protiviti, is also included among the honorees.

The rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 146,000 women working for U.S. employers. Respondents evaluated companies on workplace conditions, career development, organizational culture, gender equality, and representation of women in executive and board-level roles.

Robert Half honored by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2026

"We are honored to once again be named by Forbes as a top workplace for women," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for women to grow, lead and succeed, and to fostering a culture where diverse perspectives are valued and all employees can excel."

Robert Half supports employee well-being through programs, resources and benefits designed to help employees succeed at work and at home. Offerings include paid parental leave, infertility treatment, adoption and surrogacy assistance, and child and elder care support. Employee networks such as Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), along with Protiviti's iGROWW (Growth and Retention of Women in the Workplace) and GET IT (Gender Equality in Technology and IT) programs.

"We are committed to empowering women across our global workforce with resources, flexibility and career development opportunities to help them grow and succeed," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer of Robert Half. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where women are valued and able reach their full potential."

FAQs

What is Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women list?

The annual list recognizes U.S. employers highly rated by women employees for workplace culture, career development, gender equity and representation of women in leadership.

Why was Robert Half included on the list?

Robert Half was recognized for its commitment to supporting women through career development opportunities, tailored programs, and benefits such as paid parental leave, family support and flexible work options.



Why is this recognition meaningful to Robert Half?

The recognition reflects Robert Half's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where women can grow, lead and succeed, supported by an organizational culture that values inclusion and employee well-being.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services.

Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half