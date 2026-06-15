Robert Half survey: Nearly half of U.S. professionals plan to look for a new job in the second half of 2026

Job search plans are on the rise as professionals seek better benefits, career growth opportunities and flexibility

46% say AI-generated application materials have intensified competition and made it harder to stand out

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows that professionals are reassessing their careers, and many are preparing to make a move in the second half of 2026. A survey of more than 2,000 U.S. professionals found that 46% plan to look for a new job in the next 6 months, up from 38% in the first half of 2026 and 27% one year ago.



Gen Z workers (55%), as well as those who work in healthcare (56%) and technology (49%), are the most likely to explore new opportunities.

Nearly half (46%) of professionals plan to look for a new job in the next 6 months, according to research from Robert Half.

What's motivating workers to change jobs?

After several years of market uncertainty and cautious job search activity, professionals are increasingly motivated to pursue new opportunities for a few key reasons:

Better benefits and perks (47%)

Career advancement opportunities (43%)

Remote work options (39%)

Higher salary (35%)

Feeling burned out (26%)

"For the past few years, many workers have taken a cautious approach to career moves, often prioritizing stability amid economic and workplace uncertainty," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "Today, we're seeing growing confidence among professionals as they re-engage with the job market and actively pursue opportunities that offer greater career growth, flexibility and alignment with their long-term aspirations."

How has AI complicated the job search?

While professionals are exploring new opportunities, many anticipate challenges ahead, particularly as AI continues to reshape the job search. Among those looking for a new role:

46% say AI-generated applications have intensified competition for open roles.

40% are concerned about keeping their skills current as AI evolves.

"AI has fundamentally changed the job search," Fay added. "It's increasingly difficult to stand out as more candidates use AI-generated materials that can make applications appear polished—but sometimes less accurate or distinctive. It's important for job seekers to have a plan and continue to evolve their skills to align with current workplace expectations."

Robert Half's latest Job Search Strategies Guide offers practical advice aligned with these insights, helping early career professionals apply this guidance as they enter today's workforce.

FAQ:

Why are more professionals planning to look for a new job?

Workers are reassessing their long-term career goals, compensation, flexibility and growth opportunities. Professionals now appear more willing to explore new roles that better align with their priorities.

How has AI changed the job search process?

AI has made applying for jobs easier, but it has also increased competition and application volume. Hiring managers are reviewing more homogenous applications, making it increasingly important for candidates to demonstrate authentic technical skills, communication abilities and measurable experience.

What can job seekers do to stand out in today's market?

Candidates should focus on clearly communicating measurable accomplishments, showcasing adaptability, and highlighting both technical and human skills. Tailoring resumes thoughtfully rather than relying on AI can also help candidates differentiate themselves.

Should professionals work with a recruiter during their job search?

Working with a specialized staffing firm can help candidates better understand hiring trends, identify opportunities that align with their skills and prepare more effectively for interviews. Recruiting experts can also provide insight into employer expectations, compensation trends and in-demand skills across industries.

About the Research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in April 2026. The survey includes responses from more than 2,000 employed workers across the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, healthcare support, and human resources.

Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half