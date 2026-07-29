Robert Half: Two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to increase hiring in second half of 2026

Hiring plans climb to 66%, up from 57% a year ago

Technology, healthcare, and finance and accounting lead hiring demand

Denver, Minneapolis and San Francisco top U.S. hiring markets

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of U.S. employers plan to increase hiring in the second half of 2026 as organizations advance business priorities and seek specialized talent to address persistent skills shortages, according to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half.

Robert Half research reveals that 66% of hiring managers plan to bring on permanent staff during the second half of 2026.

In a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. hiring managers, 66% say they plan to increase permanent hiring during the second half of 2026, up from 60% in the first half of the year and 57% one year ago. More than half (56%) also expect to hire contract professionals to access specialized expertise, support priority initiatives and keep critical work moving.

"Organizations are increasingly moving forward with strategic initiatives, but many recognize they need specialized talent to make those plans a reality," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "We're seeing employers invest in both permanent and contract professionals to access the expertise they need, maintain momentum and remain competitive."

Where hiring demand is strongest



Hiring plans vary by location and area of specialization, with several major U.S. markets and specializations reporting particularly strong demand:

Hiring plans by city

Rank City Plans to increase permanent hiring 1 Denver 83 % 2 Minneapolis 76 % 3 San Francisco 73 % 4 Houston 69 % 5 Seattle 69 % 6 Boston 66 % 7 Dallas 65 % 8 Los Angeles 64 % 9 Atlanta 63 % 10 Chicago 63 % 11 New York 59 % 12 Washington, D.C. 57 %

Hiring plans by specialization

Rank Specialization Plans to increase permanent hiring 1 Technology 78 % 2 Healthcare 75 % 3 Finance and accounting 74 % 4 Marketing and creative 65 % 5 Legal 58 % 6 Human resources 56 % 7 Administrative and customer support 52 %

Employers continue to face skills shortages

Despite growing hiring demand, employers continue to struggle to find professionals with the specialized skills they need. Nearly 6 in 10 hiring managers (58%) say finding qualified talent is more difficult than it was a year ago.

Skills shortages are also affecting business execution:

63% have experienced significant project delays.

48% have canceled projects because they lacked the staff with the necessary skills.

The skills employers say are hardest to find include:

Industry-specific knowledge (47%)

Software proficiency (42%)

Leadership abilities (40%)

In response, organizations are turning to staffing firms for candidates with specialized project skills (60%), urgent project support (56%) and to backfill for internal staff (48%).

"When specialized talent is difficult to find, employers are expanding how they approach hiring," Fay said. "Partnering with a staffing firm gives organizations access to a broader network of skilled professionals, including contract talent who can make an immediate impact while companies continue recruiting for long-term needs."

For more insights into 2026 employment trends, including which professionals are hardest to hire and how to address hiring challenges, visit Robert Half's Demand for Skilled Talent report.

FAQ:

Why are organizations canceling or delaying projects?

Employers are struggling to find professionals with the specialized skills needed to complete critical work, which leads to delays, reprioritization and project cancellations.

Why is finding skilled talent difficult?

Many roles require specific qualifications such as industry knowledge, software proficiency, leadership abilities and relevant experience, which makes it harder to find suitable candidates.

How are companies addressing skills gaps?

Employers are using a mix of permanent hiring, contract talent and upskilling to bridge gaps and keep projects moving.

Which cities and industries have the strongest hiring demand?

Hiring demand is strongest in Denver, Minneapolis and San Francisco, with technology, healthcare, and finance and accounting ranking as the top industries for hiring plans.

About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in April 2026. The survey contains responses from more than 2,000 hiring managers in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half