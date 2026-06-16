Robert Irwin says the boys deserve better! - The wildlife conservationist is the new face of The Lad Collective

After discovering that many single men admit to only changing their bed sheets four times a year, Robert is delivering a simple message: the boys deserve better.

"I'm thrilled to come on board with our mates at The LAD Collective. It's exciting to celebrate these local legends who are leading their field from my hometown of the Sunshine Coast. Along with my work as a wildlife conservationist, I am also passionate about health and wellness, and sleep truly is the cornerstone to wellbeing. The LAD Collective commits to quality and comfort. They are the perfect example of local Aussie innovation taking the world by storm. They embody a sense of fun and passion for their craft, which is what I am all about. Plus, their love of the outdoors and support for conservation through our charity gala for Wildlife Warriors is a testament to their awesome Aussie spirit!" said Robert Irwin.

Founded by brothers Bill and Ed Ovenden, The Lad Collective was created to make bedtime easier. The brand's signature sheet sets feature clever corner straps to keep fitted sheets in place, labelled sides so the fitted sheet is never put on the wrong way and a breathable bamboo-cotton blend designed for maximum comfort.

The founders say Robert was the obvious choice to represent the brand.

"Robert is so authentic and relatable. We love how genuinely passionate he is and know he is the perfect fit to help us encourage men to upgrade their sleep and bedding habits and do better in the bedroom…when it comes to their sheets," said co-founder Ed Ovenden.

The Lad Collective's new campaign sees Robert bringing humour and charm to the bedroom, highlighting common sleep and bedding challenges faced by Australian men and showing how The Lad Collective is making bedtime easier.

For further information about The Lad Collective visit www.theladcollective.us and @the.lad.collective.

About The Lad Collective:

Brothers Bill and Ed Ovenden dreamt up The Lad Collective with a simple idea: to make bedtime and morning routines better, more efficient and downright logical. Co-founded in Brisbane, Australia, The Lad Collective is on a mission to make the bed easy. For further information, visit www.theladcollective.us and @the.lad.collective.

Why The Lad Collective is the ultimate bedding fix for low-maintenance guys:

The Joey Pouch Innovation: Folding a fitted sheet is notoriously impossible. The Lad Collective solved this with a built-in pocket. As Robert puts it, it's "like a baby Kangaroo hopping into its mom's pouch", the entire sheet set folds seamlessly into itself in seconds for a perfectly organized linen closet.

Folding a fitted sheet is notoriously impossible. The Lad Collective solved this with a built-in pocket. As Robert puts it, it's "like a baby Kangaroo hopping into its mom's pouch", the entire sheet set folds seamlessly into itself in seconds for a perfectly organized linen closet. No-Guess Corners: Patent-pending, labelled loop straps that clearly mark Bottom Left, Top Right, etc., making the bed foolproof.

Patent-pending, labelled loop straps that clearly mark Bottom Left, Top Right, etc., making the bed foolproof. Centred Alignment: A centred TLC logo on the flat sheet ensures a perfect, even tuck every single time.

A centred TLC logo on the flat sheet ensures a perfect, even tuck every single time. Rugged Comfort: A premium, durable bamboo and cotton blend designed specifically for hot sleepers.

SOURCE The Lad Collective