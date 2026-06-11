Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Surprise Age Verification Impact, $6.7 Billion Market Cap Wiped Out - HBBS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) faces a securities class action lawsuit after its April 30, 2026 Q1 2026 report indicating a surprisingly large sequential decline in daily active users ("DAUs") tempered by its age-check rollout. The news drove the price of Roblox shares down $10.13 (-18%) the next trading day and erased over $6.7 billion from the company's market capitalization.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox common stock between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026.

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the legal claims that Roblox and its co-defendants violated the federal securities laws. The firm encourages Roblox investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Oct. 30, 2025 – Apr. 30, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 7, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/rblx

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844-916-0895

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Securities Class Action:

The primary focus of the litigation is on the propriety of Roblox's disclosures about the impact on its business and prospects of the age-check verification rollout aimed at increasing safety within certain social features on its platform. The rollout began in November 2025.

Throughout the Class Period, Roblox has characterized its rollout as the "gold standard" intended to be implemented with "no friction." The company has also touted its high year-over-year DAU growth and related revenue and bookings growth.

As recently as February 5, 2026, during Roblox's Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO David Baszucki responded to an analyst's question about additional detail about the age-check rollout, assuring investors that "[w]e're very excited and proud of the way our age verification rollout has gone" and "we found so many other opportunities for optimization that I'm very pleased and happy about the way the rollout has gone."

The complaint alleges that Roblox made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose important information to investors about the true state of the company's growth potential. More specifically, the complaint alleges that Roblox would see significant growth slowdown as enrollments in its age-check rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-line platform communication and resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth.

The truth entered the market on April 30, 2026. That day, Roblox reported its Q1 2026 financial results, revealed a steep deceleration in year-over-year and sequential DAU growth, slashed its 2026 revenue guidance (reflecting ongoing shrinkage in DAU growth), and severely cut its 2026 bookings growth midpoint from 24% to just 10%.

The company blamed its adverse situation on just 51% of Roblox global DAUs having age checked and further revealed that "as a result of age check […] we have seen a reduction in app store ratings, and we believe this may be contributing to a reduction in organic sign-ups that typically flow from app stores." Roblox also said its lowered prospects are the result of "continued friction" resulting from the age-check rollout.

"We're focused on when Roblox and its management knew of the adverse consequences of the age-check rollout and whether they intentionally misled investors it," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Roblox and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Roblox case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Roblox should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected] .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP