RoboSense Reports 2026 Interim Results, with Robotics LiDAR Sales Volume Up 510.4% Year over Year

H1 2026 revenue increased 30.2% year over year to RMB 1.02 billion.

Total LiDAR sales volume rose 169.6% year over year to 719,200 units.

LiDAR sales volume for robotics and other applications increased 510.4% year over year to 282,600 units.

RoboSense expanded its product matrix beyond LiDAR into three robotics component categories — "Eyes," "Skin," and "Muscles" — with the first commercial deliveries of new products beginning in Q3 2026.

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. ("RoboSense" or the "Company"; stock code: 2498.HK), a pioneering robotics platform company for Physical AI, has officially released its 2026 interim results.

In the first half of 2026, the Company's growth momentum continued to build, with total revenue reaching approximately RMB 1.02 billion, a year-over-year increase of 30.2%. This momentum was primarily driven by the robotics business: total LiDAR shipments reached 719,200 units, up 169.6% YoY, with robotics LiDAR shipments alone climbing to 282,600 units, up 510.4% YoY, further cementing its position as the Company's core growth engine for Physical AI.

During the reporting period, the Company continued to advance its digital LiDAR platform in the first half of 2026, unveiling the EOCENE SPAD-SoC architecture alongside two new chipsets, Phoenix and Peacock. As RoboSense's first mass-production LiDAR model equipped with the self-developed Peacock chipset, E2 has officially launched full-scale volume production and customer delivery. At the same time, the Company is applying its capabilities to a broader range of core robotics components, broadening its portfolio from LiDAR into a wider range of core robotics components.

Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense, said: that "2026 marks a pivotal inflection point for RoboSense. Back in 2024, we articulated a new vision: to become a leading robotics-technology platform. Following two years of execution, our 'eye,' 'skin,' and 'muscle' product lines are now moving from development into commercialization, with initial commercial deliveries beginning this year. As this portfolio scales into 2027, it will drive broader growth and profitability for the Company. Historically, RoboSense has been defined by LiDAR. Today, we are re-defining the Company around robotics, focusing on the 'eyes' and critical components of 'hands' that let robots see clearly, sense precisely, and complete real-world tasks."

Three New Robotics Component Categories Enter Commercialization

The Company's H1 2026 results also marked commercialization progress across three new component categories for embodied robots — "eyes," "skin," and "muscles" — extending the Company's reach beyond LiDAR.

Eyes. The Space Camera, publicly demonstrated at ICRA and WAIC in both head-mounted and wrist-mounted configurations, is also deployed in data-collection systems. Customer deliveries begin by the end of Q3 2026, ahead of full-scale production in 2027.

Skin. Visual-tactile and MEMS tactile sensors have completed development, with the first enterprise-scale program entering commercial delivery by the end of September and reaching SOP in Q4 2026.

Muscles. The Company's first joint module has likewise completed development, with volume deliveries set to begin in Q4 2026.

These products can be deployed directly on robots, and are equally used in data-collection systems to support hand-eye coordination during data capture.

Business Outlook

In the second half of 2026, the Company will continue to iterate and improve its SPAD-SoC chips built on the EOCENE architecture. Drawing on these, and ongoing chip-level upgrades, the Company will keep launching industry-leading digital LiDAR products to satisfy the market's rapidly rising demand for LiDAR solutions.

For its "eye" product line — the Space Camera — the Company will complete additional customer testing and drive further project conversions. Turning to its "skin" product line, visual-tactile and MEMS tactile sensors are scheduled to commence product deliveries in the third quarter of 2026. For its "muscles" product line, volume delivery will commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In 2027, the Company's growing suite of robotic products is expected to drive further customer wins and expanded product deliveries, which in turn will help fuel broader-based growth across the robotics business. As the robotics business scales, it will also serve as an ongoing driver for the Company's profitability.

Historically, RoboSense has been defined by its LiDAR offerings. Today, the Company is re-defining itself around robotics. While computing power and models enable robots to think, it is robotic eyes and hands that determine real-world task execution. RoboSense will not manufacture every single robot component. Instead, the Company will focus its resources on developing the most critical upper-body robotic building blocks: "eyes" and critical components of hands ("skin" and "muscles"). Its goal is to enable robots to see clearly, sense precisely, grip firmly, and complete real-world tasks.

Since June 30, 2026 and up to the date of this announcement, there has been no material adverse change in the Company's financial or trading position or prospects, and no event that would materially affect the information set out in the Group's consolidated financial statements in this announcement.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (HKEX: 02498) is a pioneering robotics platform company for Physical AI. Based on its in-house optoelectronic chips and perception algorithms, and supported by its scaled mass production capabilities, RoboSense provides robots with core components and infrastructure, including LiDAR and Space Camera. Its products have been deployed at scale across more than ten application areas, including smart vehicles, Robotaxi, robotic lawn mowers, autonomous logistics, embodied intelligence, and commercial cleaning robots. RoboSense serves more than 3,400 robotics clients worldwide and is ranked No. 1 globally in robotics LiDAR market share in 2025.

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.