After a Year in Stealth, Leading Robotics Distributor Unveils New York-Based Manufacturing & Systems Integration Company

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboStore, a leading distributor of foreign humanoid and quadruped robots in North America, today announced the public launch of Robo Inc., a U.S.-based robotics manufacturing and systems integration company built to help organizations deploy practical robotic solutions in America. As the U.S. races to strengthen domestic manufacturing and secure critical technologies, Robo Inc. will open a 66,000-square-foot facility on Long Island, New York, which is expected to be fully operational by Q1 2027.

RoboStore to Advance U.S. Localization of Robotics with Launch of Robo Inc.

Based on real-world learnings from RoboStore selling and deploying more than 1,500 humanoid and quadruped robots while serving 4,500 customers, Robo Inc. will build America's robotics infrastructure with an ecosystem that combines global robotics supply chains with U.S.-based engineering, software, integration, production, testing, service and support. Importantly, the company is designing security and safety checkpoints into its integration process, including reviews of data flows, network access, software controls, operating environments and application-specific risks.

Robo Inc. draws on patterns seen across thousands of purchases, deployments, repairs and integration requests from customers including Harvard, MIT, Amazon, and Nvidia. The company will solve the most common customer need: a robotic solution that can be deployed against specific operational problems today, with realistic performance expectations, clear safety boundaries and a plan for integration into existing workflows – not an all-in-one humanoid promised to handle every task.

"With U.S.-based assembly, localized data infrastructure, and domestic integration, Robo Inc. will create a robotics platform built for American compliance," said Teddy Haggerty, Founder and CEO of RoboStore and Robo Inc. "RoboStore gave us a front-row seat to what customers actually need from robotics. Rather than more far-out promises, customers want solutions that can be deployed now, built around a specific job and supported over time. We're moving beyond selling robots to building a localized ecosystem that allows U.S. organizations to put robotics to work responsibly and at scale."

Robo Inc. is hardware-agnostic and will select robotic platforms and components based on the requirements of each application. The new company will work with customers to address applicable cybersecurity, safety and regulatory requirements without overstating what current robotic systems can do.

RoboStore will continue supporting its installed base and current inventory, including parts, repairs and upgrades for the platforms it services. Roboverse, the company's 4000+ member robotics developer community, will continue to operate under the Robo Inc. umbrella.

About Robo Inc.

Robo Inc. is a U.S.-based robotics manufacturing and systems integration company building deployable, application-specific solutions through a global-to-local operating model. The company combines global robotics platforms and components with U.S.-based engineering, software, integration, security and safety testing, production, service and support. Its planned 66,000-square-foot facility on Long Island, New York, is expected to begin producing U.S.-localized robotic solutions in January 2027.

Learn more at RoboInc.com

SOURCE Robo Inc.