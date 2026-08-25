Robots won't take blue-collar jobs. They'll mint blue-collar millionaires. SkyPSI launches today with $5 million of founder money to prove it

SkyPSI puts professional cleaning drones, training and paying commercial contracts in the hands of independent operators. Founder Vic Pellicano, who went from homeless to two tech exits, is funding it himself.

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The next great American boom is a services boom, and it is powered by AI and robotics. Some say that means working-class jobs disappear. SkyPSI, a technology company launching today in Dallas-Fort Worth, is built on the opposite bet: the same machines are about to turn cleaning crews into company owners. Founder Vic Pellicano has committed $5 million of his own money to prove it.

Commercial cleaning drones are not new. They have been washing buildings for a decade. What never got built was the infrastructure that puts them in working people's hands: the training, the certification and, above all, the contracts. That is what SkyPSI is. The company puts a professional cleaning drone in an independent operator's hands, trains them, certifies them, and books them onto commercial cleaning contracts SkyPSI has already sold. The operator runs their own company. Their own truck, their own crew, their own name on the door. The drone does the dangerous part.

"For working-class people the tradeoff was always the same: you traded your body for a paycheck," said Pellicano. "Not anymore. The robot takes the risk. You take the contract. And this time your name is on the company."

Pellicano isn't theorizing. The son of a truck driver, raised in a trailer park outside Chicago, he was one of the first kids in his neighborhood with a computer. He lost both of his parents, ended up homeless and lived out of his car. He rebuilt from an entry-level job, put his computer science and math degrees to work, and built Verenia, acquired by Oracle in 2022. Then he founded AI drone company Avianna and sold it in 2024. Technology took him from sleeping in a car to a multimillionaire founder, twice. SkyPSI exists to hand that same lever to the next generation.

"Some think the robot economy belongs to people with the right badge and the right zip code. I think it belongs to the guy who shows up at 5 a.m. with calluses on his hands," said Pellicano. "Tech turned a homeless kid from a trailer park into a multimillionaire. I'm putting $5 million of my own money into making sure working people get the same shot. Machines should take the strain. People should take the profit."

The prize is enormous. Commercial cleaning is heading toward $860 billion by 2034, and robots touch barely 1% of it today. It is one of the biggest automation gaps in the world economy. And people still die doing this work. Falls remain one of the deadliest hazards American workers face. Robots should have fixed that already.

Robots don't shrink this industry. They grow it. Buildings that were washed once a year because rope work was dangerous and expensive get cleaned four times a year by drone, from the ground, with an FAA-certified pilot on the controls.

SkyPSI launches in Dallas-Fort Worth and expands through the Texas Triangle, then to every American city with glass in the sky.

Property teams can book an assessment at skypsi.com or (888) 508-7940. Operators who want in can apply at skypsi.com/operators.

About SkyPSI:

SkyPSI is a technology company making robots work for working people. It builds the infrastructure behind drone-powered commercial exterior cleaning: SkyPSI sells the contracts, trains and certifies independent operators, puts professional cleaning drones in their hands, and stands behind every job. The company serves commercial properties only, including hotels, senior living communities, office buildings, multifamily and HOA communities, medical facilities, parking structures, and retail and mixed-use developments, across Dallas-Fort Worth and within 200 miles of Dallas, Texas. Learn more at skypsi.com.

Contact:

Conrad Egusa

[email protected]

SOURCE SkyPSI