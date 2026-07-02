Roc Nation Live Announces One Philly: Unity Concert for America to be Streamed Across More Than 10 Platforms

Historic July 4 Celebration Honoring America's 250th Anniversary Featuring Christina Aguilera, The Roots and More Will Live Stream Across Select Platforms including Paramount+, ETOnline.com, CBS.com, Pluto TV and more Commercial-Free

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation Live today announced that the One Philly: Unity Concert For America will stream live across more than 10 platforms, bringing the historic July 4 celebration from Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway to audiences across the country.

The landmark event will stream live, commercial-free, wherever audiences stream Entertainment Tonight, significantly expanding access to what is slated to be the nation's largest free celebration commemorating America's 250th anniversary. The ad-free stream will be available on Paramount+, Pluto TV, Samsung TV+, Fire TV Channels, Prime Video Channels (via Paramount+), Prime Video, Sling Freestream, TiVo+, TRC (via CBSi, Paramount+ and Pluto), VIDAA+, Zeam, LocalNow, TCLtv+ (direct from CBSi), Xumo Play, as well as ETOnline.com, CBS.com, CBSNews.com, the CBS app and the CBS News app.

Produced by Roc Nation Live with executive producers Scott Mirkin, Shawn Gee, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots, the One Philly: Unity Concert For America will feature an all-star lineup including Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Meek Mill, Jordan Davis, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and additional special guests. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, with appearances from Gillie Da King and Wallo267, the free event celebrates the spirit of unity through music while honoring Philadelphia's central role in American history.

"We're proud to partner with Paramount+ to bring One Philly: Unity Concert For America to audiences everywhere," said Mirkin. "This celebration is about bringing people together through the universal language of music. By expanding the event beyond the Parkway through Paramount+'s streaming platforms, millions of viewers will be able to experience this historic moment as our nation commemorates its 250th anniversary."

The six-hour event will feature unforgettable performances, immersive fan experiences, food representing neighborhoods across Philadelphia, and a spectacular fireworks finale over the Philadelphia Museum of Art skyline.

One Philly: Unity Concert For America takes place Saturday, July 4, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event is free and open to the public.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the City of Philadelphia's free 2026 Access Philly App for additional updates.

SOURCE Roc Nation Live