Roche announces partnership with Ivy Tech to help strengthen Indiana's medical laboratory workforce

Strategic collaboration between Roche Diagnostics and Ivy Tech Community College addresses critical workforce shortages in Indiana's medical laboratory sector through a phased development framework.

Phase 1 initiatives include a targeted career awareness campaign and the creation of the Roche Diagnostics Corporation Scholarship, which will provide fifty $1,000 scholarships beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year.

Future workforce development efforts include exploration of the proposed Roche MedTech Fellows Program, an "earn-and-learn" model designed to blend paid employment with academic credentials while inviting local employers to help shape its execution.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Diagnostics North America today announced a strategic collaboration with Ivy Tech Community College to help address critical workforce shortages in medical laboratory technology through a phased workforce development initiative.

The partnership grew from conversations with healthcare customers, laboratory partners and employers across Indiana who identified persistent challenges in recruiting and retaining skilled medical laboratory professionals.

Medical laboratory professionals play a vital role in healthcare, supporting the testing and insights clinicians rely on to guide patient care. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), roughly 70% of healthcare decisions depend on laboratory results, yet laboratories nationwide continue to face significant workforce shortages. In Indiana alone, where Roche Diagnostics is headquartered in the U.S., 364 employers posted more than 1,635 openings for clinical laboratory professionals between January and May 2026, while more than 2,000 individuals currently working in the field are ages 55 or older. These workforce trends highlight both immediate hiring needs and the importance of preparing the next generation of the laboratory workforce. Industry leaders cite limited awareness of the profession, declining academic program availability and increasing workforce demands as key factors contributing to the shortage.

Recognizing an opportunity to help address these challenges, Roche partnered with Ivy Tech – which graduates more healthcare professionals than any other institution in Indiana – to validate workforce trends, review labor market data and develop a long-term strategy to strengthen Indiana's medical laboratory workforce.

"By listening to our customers and partners across Indiana, we heard clearly about the workforce challenges they face," said Adria Harris, Head of People & Culture, Roche Diagnostics North America. "This partnership reflects Roche's commitment to investing in the workforce infrastructure that ultimately supports better patient care and stronger healthcare systems."

Phase 1: Expanding awareness and access

As part of Phase 1 of the partnership, Roche is funding an awareness campaign through the end of 2026 to increase understanding of medical laboratory careers among prospective students and position these high-demand careers.

Roche also is providing scholarship support through the Roche Diagnostics Corporation Scholarship. Beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, the program will award fifty $1,000 scholarships ($500 per semester) to students pursuing Medical Laboratory Technology credentials at any Ivy Tech Community College campus. Scholarship funds will first be applied to tuition and fees, with any remaining balance available for other eligible educational expenses. Ivy Tech's Financial Aid team will identify recipients through its existing scholarship application process.

Together, these investments expand access to education while establishing the foundation for Roche and Ivy Tech's long-term workforce development efforts.

"Ivy Tech is committed to delivering accessible, workforce-aligned education that meets the needs of Indiana employers and communities," said Dr. Marty Pollio, Ivy Tech President. "This partnership creates new opportunities to prepare more skilled laboratory professionals while helping students connect their education to meaningful careers."

Phase 2: The Roche MedTech Fellows Program

Building on these foundational investments, Roche and Ivy Tech are also exploring additional opportunities to strengthen Indiana's medical laboratory workforce. Among the initiatives under development is the proposed Roche MedTech Fellows Program, an earn-and-learn model designed to combine paid employment with Ivy Tech's Medical Laboratory Technology program.

The proposed program would enable participants to gain hands-on laboratory experience while completing the education and training needed for careers in medical laboratory technology. The program is envisioned for individuals with backgrounds in the life sciences, including recent graduates and students pursuing degrees in biology, chemistry, microbiology, pre-medicine and related disciplines. Participants would build technical and diagnostic skills while earning income, helping reduce financial barriers to credential attainment.

Roche is inviting healthcare systems, hospitals, laboratories and other employers interested in helping shape the future Roche MedTech Fellows Program. Employer participation will be essential to bringing the model to life by providing workplace learning opportunities and helping develop a stronger laboratory workforce across Indiana.

Organizations interested in helping shape the Roche MedTech Fellows Program may contact David Wright, Executive Director for Grant Implementation and Management, Workforce & Careers, at Ivy Tech Community College, at [email protected] for additional information.

About Roche

Roche is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For Further Information

Roche Diagnostics U.S. Media Relations

[email protected]

Jen Dial

Senior Manager, External Communications

Roche Diagnostics

1-463-867-0232

[email protected]

Annie Goeller

Assistant Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs

Ivy Tech Community College – Systems Office

1-317-650-5909

[email protected]

SOURCE Roche