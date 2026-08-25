Rocket Money's Rowan Rewrites What AI Can Do in Personal Finance

Rocket Money's AI financial assistant puts management into conversational texts. Post this

Most personal finance apps are passive, showing a dashboard that leaves the real work up to the consumer. Rowan does the work for them.

"What we've built with Rowan wasn't possible even 12 months ago," said Aaron Dignan, VP of Agentic Products at Rocket Money. "It finds the money slipping through the cracks, the forgotten subscriptions, the bills that creep up, and it actually does something about them. That's the difference between knowing and acting."

Rowan is built on a sophisticated stack of AI agents trained with Rocket Money data. The result is something unprecedented: a system that monitors your finances, applies advanced reasoning, and proactively engages to give you knowledge and control over your personal finances. Rowan identifies opportunities and executes complex tasks in the real world based on your instructions.

Consider a client that signs up for a free month of streaming that then goes unused. Rowan doesn't forget, three weeks later it will send a text asking the consumer if they are enjoying the service or if they would like to cancel before incurring a charge. If the member replies "cancel" Rowan contacts the service, cancels the trial and confirms when it is done. One word, no logging in, no lengthy conversations and no hold music.

Maybe someone wants to save money while still enjoying their morning coffee. They simply text Rowan: "Every time I buy a coffee, round up to the nearest dollar and put the extra change in my high-yield savings account." Rowan sets up the process. From that moment forward, every coffee purchase triggers an automatic rounding and transfer.

That is a monumental leap from passive to proactive financial management, going from "here's what you spent" to "here's how I can help."

The system is also constantly improving. When Rowan encounters something unexpected, such as a subscription service with an unusual cancellation flow, it learns. It diagnoses the issue, finds a solution and deploys it across the entire system. Each edge case solved becomes a permanent improvement for every consumer.

"This architecture moves us from 'this is cool' to 'this is incredibly powerful and can help me maximize my money," said Chase Adams, VP of AI Engineering at Rocket Money. "We built it with adaptable agents where you need flexibility and strict code where you need certainty, and our team is engaged throughout to provide human verification."

Rowan is available to select Rocket Money subscribers now as part of a new Premium Plus tier, with broader availability coming later this year.

ABOUT ROCKET MONEY

Rocket Money is a personal finance app designed to help people manage their money, track spending, monitor subscriptions, build savings, and improve their overall financial health. Originally founded as Truebill and acquired by Rocket Companies in 2021, Rocket Money helps users understand where their money is going, identify opportunities to save, manage recurring expenses, track net worth and credit, and take action through features such as subscription management, budgeting, bill negotiation, automated savings, and Rowan, its AI-powered financial agent. Rocket Money is part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), a Detroit-based fintech platform company.

For more information, please visit www.rocketmoney.com.

ABOUT ROCKET COMPANIES

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans. With insights from more than 160 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times, the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit www.rocket.com.

SOURCE Rocket Money