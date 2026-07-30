Rocket One and NASA Reach Agreement to Advance Space AI Technology

NASA patent license expands Rocket One's AI and space technology portfolio with software designed for spacecraft mission planning, avionics modeling and engineering workflows serving commercial and defense space applications

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket One Inc. (Nasdaq: RKTO) ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a technology company developing next-generation AI infrastructure and advanced technologies for the defense and space economy, today announced that it has entered into a nonexclusive patent license agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) covering the Affordable Vehicle Avionics System (AVA), a NASA-developed technology that will serve as the foundation for Rocket One's planned AI-powered software platform supporting spacecraft mission planning, avionics modeling, simulation and engineering workflows.

Under the agreement, Rocket One has obtained rights to develop and commercialize software, analytical tools and technical workflows utilizing NASA's patented technology within a defined field of use focused on modeling, simulation, testing and mission planning for space-vehicle avionics.

The Company intends to integrate the licensed technology into an AI-enabled platform designed to streamline spacecraft engineering, mission readiness, avionics analysis and technical decision-making for commercial launch providers, satellite operators, aerospace companies, defense contractors and government organizations.

"As humanity enters a new era of commercial spaceflight, orbital infrastructure and autonomous spacecraft, artificial intelligence will become an increasingly important component of mission planning and spacecraft engineering," said Robb Knie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocket One. "This agreement with NASA represents another significant milestone in Rocket One's strategy of assembling differentiated technologies that support the future of space. We believe AI-driven mission software has the potential to improve engineering efficiency, accelerate mission planning and support the next generation of commercial and national security space missions."

The licensed technology complements Rocket One's growing portfolio of AI, semiconductor and space-focused intellectual property as the Company continues executing its long-term strategy of building advanced technologies for the rapidly expanding space economy. Together with the Company's previously announced initiatives involving advanced computing architectures and AI infrastructure, the NASA license further strengthens Rocket One's technology foundation supporting future aerospace and defense applications.

Rocket One's commercialization roadmap includes development of software supporting launch readiness assessments, spacecraft mission planning, engineering documentation, avionics modeling, simulation workflows and mission integration. The Company also expects to pursue strategic collaborations with commercial space companies, universities, government organizations and aerospace partners as it advances the platform toward commercial deployment. The agreement includes a phased commercialization plan encompassing product architecture, prototype development, market validation, pilot programs and an initial commercial launch.

The global space economy continues to expand as governments and private industry invest in satellite constellations, lunar exploration, national security space capabilities and next-generation launch systems. Rocket One believes AI-enabled engineering software and mission-support technologies will play an increasingly important role in enabling this growth.

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.