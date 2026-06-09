Rocket One To File Patent Applications for AI-Powered Autonomous Defense and Space Security Platform Designed to Protect the Infrastructure of the Future

Advanced Nanomagnetic Computing Technologies Target Counter-Drone Threats, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Military Installations, and Next-Generation Space Systems

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket One Inc. ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced technologies for artificial intelligence, defense, and space infrastructure, today announced the pending filing of provisional patent applications covering a novel AI-powered autonomous defense and space security platform designed to protect critical assets across terrestrial and space environments.

The patent portfolio incorporates advanced nanomagnetic computing concepts intended to enable highly efficient autonomous threat detection, classification, tracking, and response capabilities for emerging security challenges. The technologies are designed to address growing threats posed by unmanned aerial systems, coordinated drone swarms, and attacks targeting critical infrastructure, military facilities, launch sites, satellite ground stations, and future space-supporting assets.

Rocket One believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, defense modernization, and space infrastructure represents one of the most significant technology opportunities of the coming decade. The Company's patent filings are intended to establish foundational intellectual property supporting next-generation security architectures capable of operating in increasingly complex and contested environments.

"Modern security challenges are evolving rapidly across both Earth and space," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket One. "Our objective is to develop technologies that leverage artificial intelligence and advanced nanomagnetic computing to provide intelligent, scalable, and energy-efficient protection for the infrastructure that will power the future economy."

The patent applications encompass technologies that may support:

Autonomous counter-drone and counter-swarm defense

AI-enabled threat detection and classification

Critical infrastructure protection

Military installation security

Launch facility and spaceport protection

Satellite ground station security

Autonomous defense networks

Low-power edge AI processing

Space infrastructure security and monitoring

Rocket One intends to continue expanding its intellectual property portfolio across artificial intelligence, advanced computing, defense technologies, autonomous systems, and space infrastructure while pursuing strategic partnerships and commercialization opportunities.

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.