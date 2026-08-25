Rockwell Automation Announces Indinvest LT Strengthens Industrial Cybersecurity Strategy Through Risk Assessment Initiative

Collaboration with H.S. Automation provides a structured roadmap to identify and prioritize operational technology cybersecurity risks

MILAN, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Indinvest LT, one of Italy's leading manufacturers of aluminum billets and extrusions, is working with Rockwell and H.S. Automation to strengthen the cybersecurity of its operational technology (OT) environment through a comprehensive cybersecurity risk assessment.

Based in Cisterna di Latina, Italy, Indinvest LT manufactures aluminum billets, extrusions and profiles for aluminum system applications serving both industrial and architectural markets. The company operates an integrated billet foundry and extrusion facilities and has more than 40 years of experience serving customers across multiple industrial sectors. The cybersecurity risk assessment represents the latest step in Indinvest LT's broader modernization strategy.

"Indinvest LT has established a strong reputation by continuously investing in innovation and modernization across its operations," said Luca Galluzzi, country director, Italy, Rockwell Automation. "As industrial environments become increasingly connected, understanding and managing cybersecurity risk is an essential component of long-term operational resilience. This assessment will provide Indinvest LT with a structured view of its OT cybersecurity posture and help identify priorities that support its business continuity, modernization and future growth objectives."

A cybersecurity risk assessment provides manufacturers with a structured evaluation of their operational technology environment to identify vulnerabilities, analyze potential threats, assess existing security controls and prioritize remediation activities. The process helps organizations establish a baseline understanding of cyber risk, create a roadmap for improvement, align cybersecurity investments with business objectives and support operational resilience.

Rockwell Automation's OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite is aligned with recognized industry standards and frameworks including IEC 62443 and NIST cybersecurity guidance and is designed to provide actionable, risk-based recommendations.

For industrial manufacturers, cybersecurity risk assessments play an increasingly important role as production systems become more connected. Modern manufacturers must address cybersecurity as an operational priority to help protect production availability, maintain business continuity, support modernization initiatives and reduce exposure to evolving cyber threats. Rockwell's cybersecurity framework emphasizes identifying vulnerabilities, prioritizing remediation and creating a lifecycle view of OT risk to support resilient operations.

"At Indinvest LT, we always view investment in technology, quality and operational excellence as essential to supporting our long-term growth and serving our customers effectively," said Silvia Pellizzon, plant manager, Indinvest LT. "As our manufacturing environment continues to evolve, it is important that we maintain a clear understanding of potential cybersecurity risks across our operations. Working with H.S. Automation and Rockwell Automation on this assessment will help us establish a structured baseline, identify areas for improvement and support our ongoing commitment to reliable, efficient and resilient operations."

The assessment is being delivered through H.S. Automation, a gold-level OEM in Rockwell's PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem that specializes in automation solutions for aluminum profile production plants. The project also demonstrates the value of collaboration between local industrial specialists and global technology providers. Through the combined expertise of Indinvest LT, H.S. Automation, and Rockwell Automation, the initiative supports a proactive approach to cybersecurity that aligns technology investments with operational priorities and business outcomes.

"We have worked closely with Indinvest LT for many years and understand the importance the company places on innovation, operational excellence and continuous improvement," said Paolo Panada, CEO, H.S. Automation. "Cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important consideration for industrial organizations. This assessment will provide valuable insight into the current environment and help establish a clear, prioritized path forward for strengthening security while supporting production and business objectives."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.