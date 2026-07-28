RODEO AT THE RACETRACK AND SAM HOUSTON ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING PRCA RODEO EXPERIENCE TO HOUSTON

Three-Day Event November 5–7, 2026, to Feature PRCA Rodeo Competition, Live Music, BBQ Cook-Off, Camp Hope Fundraising Initiatives, and Family Entertainment

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodeo at the Racetrack and Sam Houston Race Park are pleased to announce a partnership to bring a premier PRCA rodeo experience to Sam Houston Race Park on November 5–7, 2026. The three-day event will combine world-class rodeo competition, live entertainment, charitable fundraising, a BBQ Cook-Off, and family-friendly activities while supporting Camp Hope, a program of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Foundation of America dedicated to serving military veterans and their families impacted by combat-related PTSD.

SHRP Rodeo

Rodeo at the Racetrack was created to unite two iconic American traditions—horse racing and rodeo—into a single premium entertainment experience. By partnering with premier racetrack venues across the country, the organization is building a national series that combines world-class rodeo competition, live entertainment, community engagement, and charitable impact.

The weekend begins Thursday evening with the Camp Hope Gala in the Jockey Club at Sam Houston, featuring dinner, a silent auction, and fundraising activities benefiting Camp Hope. Following the Gala, fans will enjoy a special barrel racing exhibition featuring some of Texas' top barrel racing competitors and live music performances.

On Friday and Saturday, the PRCA rodeo performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will showcase eight thrilling rodeo events, including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and bull riding. Fans will witness some of the top PRCA cowboys and cowgirls in the country competing for championship honors.

Other activities for the weekend include the Camp Hope BBQ Cook-off on Saturday, a Vendor Village shopping and product sampling, PRCA contestant meet-and-greets, mechanical bulls, family activities, and photo opportunities with Brutus, the legendary Brahma bull.

The Rodeo at the Racetrack concept evolved from the highly successful PRCA rodeo events produced at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota. The events were developed by Ted Slathar, owner of Extreme Events MN and a rodeo producer with more than 15 years of experience. Slathar currently serves on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Board of Directors representing the Great Lakes Region and is Co-Founder and Chief Production Officer of Rodeo at the Racetrack.

"What began at Canterbury Park has shown us the incredible opportunity that exists when horse racing and rodeo come together," said Kip Rakos, CEO and Co-Founder of Rodeo at the Racetrack. "Sam Houston Race Park is an outstanding venue with a rich history, and we're excited to bring this experience to Texas while supporting the important work being done by Camp Hope. Our goal is to create an unforgettable weekend for fans while making a meaningful impact in the community."

"Sam Houston Race Park has long been a gathering place for entertainment, community events, and memorable experiences," said Bryan Pettigrew, Vice President and General Manager of Racing Operations in Texas. "Partnering with Rodeo at the Racetrack allows us to introduce a premier rodeo experience to our guests while helping support the important mission of Camp Hope and the veterans they serve."

General admission tickets start at $25 and go on sale – August 1, with reserved, premium, and VIP seating options available. Tickets can be purchased at Purchase Sam Houston Race Park - Rodeo at the Racetrack Tickets

ABOUT SAM HOUSTON RACE PARK

Operated by Penn Entertainment Inc., Sam Houston Race Park is Houston's premier racing and entertainment facility, located just 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The racetrack, which opened in 1994, offers a variety of attractions for businesses, group outings and families during racing and the off-season. The track is best known for its award-winning dining and features multiple areas for fans looking for casual to upscale dining options including its Winner's Circle Restaurant, Jockey Club, Luxury Suites and Pavilion Centre. For more information or tickets to upcoming live racing, shows and events, please visit www.shrp.com or follow on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or YouTube.

ABOUT RODEO AT THE RACETRACK

Rodeo at the Racetrack is a national PRCA rodeo circuit that partners with premier racetrack venues across the United States to deliver world-class rodeo competition, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, and community engagement. Founded by Kip Rakos and Ted Slathar, Rodeo at the Racetrack combines the excitement of professional rodeo with the heritage of horse racing under its banner, "Two American Traditions. One Track."

Broyell Burris [email protected]

SOURCE Sam Houston Race Park