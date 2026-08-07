ROHM's New 2nd-generation Terahertz Wave Oscillation Device Delivers 4 Times Higher Output Power

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed a 2nd-generation terahertz (THz) wave oscillation device using resonant tunneling diodes (RTDs). ROHM is making the device available via the RTD-EVK-G2 Terahertz Wave Device Evaluation Kit, which includes a sample device, cable, and evaluation board. The kit enables companies and research institutions to evaluate THz wave oscillation and detection in a compact development environment.

Photo: EVK

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Occupying the frequency region between radio waves and light, terahertz waves combine the penetrating properties of radio waves with the straight-line propagation of light. Because they exhibit unique absorption characteristics for polymers, moisture, and other substances, they are expected to be used in non-destructive testing without ionizing radiation, medical and healthcare applications, and high-resolution radar sensing. However, conventional terahertz systems require large equipment and high implementation costs, making it difficult for new companies and research institutions to enter the field or pursue commercialization.

Since the late 2000s, ROHM has engaged in joint research with universities and research institutions to develop THz wave oscillation and detection devices using RTDs. In 2024, ROHM began offering samples of 1st-generation products, achieving substantial downsizing and cost reduction compared with conventional methods.

ROHM's 2nd-generation device addresses growing demand for improved signal quality in application development. It maintains the same compact 0.5 x 0.5mm chip size as the 1st-generation product while adopting an internal structure that enables output power approximately four times higher than that of the former product, reaching a maximum of 40 microwatts. This improves the detectability of THz waves after transmission through or reflection from target objects, making the device suitable for sensing and imaging applications that require high signal quality.

The device is mounted in the same 4.0 x 4.3mm PLCC package, maintaining the industry's smallest* footprint. This enables evaluation environments to be built even in space-constrained settings. Compared with other THz generation methods, the RTD approach generates less heat and consumes less power, reducing application development load at both companies and research institutions.

*ROHM August 4, 2026 study

Figure: Features

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Support information: Documents and articles: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202608033600-O1-2q012Oyg.pdf

News release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-08-04_news_terahertz&defaultGroupId=false

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202608033600-O2-V9QSrAfO.pdf

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202608033600/_prw_PI3fl_R0bRpfc7.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/

SOURCE ROHM Co., Ltd.