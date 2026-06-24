Roland DG Unveils the VersaStudio BY2-20, Bringing Production-Ready Direct-To-Film Printing to Compact Apparel Workflows

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced the launch of the VersaStudio BY2-20, a compact, reliable desktop direct-to-film (DTF) printer that enables users to consistently produce high-quality decorated apparel with confidence. Developed using extensive customer feedback and field experience, the BY2-20 introduces a newly designed DTF-specific architecture featuring dual white ink channels, enhanced ink delivery, advanced temperature management, and improved filtration. These cutting-edge features help deliver the consistent output, dependable operation, and production stability required by businesses that rely on DTF printing every day.

The new Roland DG VersaStudio BY2-20 desktop direct-to-film (DTF) printer is engineered for outstanding print quality, unsurpassed reliability, and cost-efficient operation. With its innovative DTF-specific architecture, stable operation, and advanced features, it makes producing professional-level decorated apparel easier than ever.

As the DTF market continues to expand, and with many solutions prioritizing low upfront costs over long-term reliability, the BY2-20 is positioned as a professional alternative designed for dependable output and predictable performance. Unlike other entry-level DTF printers that fail to meet user expectations and need to be replaced after a short period of time, the BY2-20 is built to perform reliably and cost-efficiently for many years, significantly lowering the overall cost of ownership. It brings together state-of-the-art print technology, integrated software, and a fully supported eco-system, removing much of the complexity associated with DTF printing and allowing for a seamless, production-ready workflow that delivers superior results.

Professional results users can trust

Building on Roland DG's long-standing expertise in color science and print technology, the BY2-20 is a CMYK + White DTF printer designed to deliver sharp detail, vivid color, and repeatable results. It supports a wide range of apparel applications, from T-shirts and sportswear to workwear, décor, and accessories. The BY2-20 boasts an innovative DTF-specific ink delivery architecture with dual white ink channels, improved head pressure, enhanced cooling, and advanced filtration developed specifically to improve production stability and consistency. Users can also take advantage of the BY2-20's optional 500 ml ink cartridges, which minimize ink costs and reduce the cost per transfer, further increasing profitability.

A supported DTF solution

Designed as an integrated solution that removes the complexity traditionally associated with DTF printing, the BY2-20 brings together hardware, inks, software, media, and support as part of the Roland DG ecosystem. In addition to providing the various components needed for a complete DTF solution, Roland DG's included Connect Designer, VersaWorks 7, and DG Connect software helps ensure a smooth, seamless DTF process. Connect Designer supplies the design tools needed to produce artwork, the VersaWorks 7 RIP then prepares the completed designs for print, and DG Connect facilitates monitoring and maintenance. Ultimately, this workflow allows users to focus on producing and selling finished products, rather than managing technology.

"With the BY2-20, we set out to redefine expectations for compact direct-to-film printing," said Ryugo Nimura, Executive Officer, Global Sales and Marketing Division, Roland DG. "This is a professional, production-ready solution delivering consistent quality, integrated simplicity, and dependable day-to-day performance. By bringing together hardware, software, inks, media, and support into a single workflow, we're helping businesses protect their reputation by producing professional-quality apparel they can rely on."

Innovation that works in real production environments

With its small footprint and ease of use, the BY2-20 is well suited to small production spaces and users new to DTF printing, while still delivering the reliability and output consistency required in professional environments.

Engineered for stable, dependable operation, the system supports continuous production and minimizes the hands-on intervention often associated with compact DTF systems.

Enabling profitable growth

The BY2-20 supports flexible, short-run and on-demand production, enabling businesses to respond quickly to customer demand, maintain quality, and protect margins. Its standalone cutting capability allows users to produce heat-transfer vinyl graphics alongside DTF transfers, supporting premium effects such as metallic, glitter and holographic finishes and helping businesses expand their product offerings from a single device.

OEKO-TEX® Eco Passport certified S-PG2 inks and S-Powder further reinforce Roland DG's commitment to responsible production practices and long-term business value.

The BY2-20 direct-to-film printer is available now through authorized Roland DGA dealers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

For more information on the new VersaStudio BY2-20, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/en/by2.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm of Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark using innovative digital imaging solutions that turn ideas into positive impact. Combining hardware, software, services and supplies, Roland DG is a global leader in wide-format inkjet printers for sign, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and milling machines for dental CAD/CAM, parts manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, Roland DG solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their level of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability. To learn more about Roland DG Americas or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DG Corporation